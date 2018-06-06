DAWN.COM

Maryam Nawaz acquires nomination papers for Lahore's NA-125 seat for 2018 polls

Rana BilalJune 06, 2018

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday obtained nomination papers to contest the upcoming elections, the first of her political career, from her party’s traditionally dominant National Assembly constituency in Lahore — NA-125, DawnNewsTV reported.

The NA-125 constituency was NA-120 prior to delimitation ─ the same constituency where her father, Nawaz Sharif, contested and won in the 2013 election. After Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year, his wife Kulsoom Nawaz won the seat in the by-poll last year.

Kulsoom, who has been battling cancer, left for London before the by-poll took place and had not taken oath as a lawmaker. Maryam was a prominent figure in both her parents' campaigns and has traditionally received a great deal of support in the constituency.

Maryam, who is currently embroiled in corruption cases in the accountability court, obtained the nomination papers from the court of returning officer (RO) Asif Bashir today, who confirmed the development to DawnNewsTV.

Maryam has yet to announce that she is running for the election.

