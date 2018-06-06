Security arrangements in place for Karachi, Lahore Youm-i-Ali processions

Security arrangements are in place for Youm-i-Ali processions for Karachi and Lahore are in process on Thursday.

Karachi

A ban on pillion riding has been imposed in Karachi, with orders for police deployment at imambargahs, mosques and other sensitive places.

Around 5,572 policemen, with 72 police mobiles, 65 motorcycles, and eight vans, are to perform duties in their respective areas of Karachi to maintain law and order, and top police officials have been asked to ensure strict monitoring of processions and rallies in different areas.

Procession route

The procession will begin at 1pm from Nishtar Park. From there it will move through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Rampat Rai Road, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road, and culminate at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

No vehicles will be allowed to park along the procession route.

Participants of the procession will be able to reach Numaish through the following routes:

From Nazimabad to Lasbela, Albela, then left towards Garden Jamatkhana, Soldier Bazaar Number 3, Light Signal to Nishtar Park

From Liaquatabad to Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir, then left towards Kamela

From Society to Numaish

From Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Gulistan-i-Jauhar on University Road, old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society light signal, or PPP Chowrangi to Nawa-i-Waqt

Diversions will be set up at the following points:

Sabil Wali Masjid towards Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road)

Guru Mandir Light Signal

Sharah-i-Quaideen/Kashmir Road (Society Light Signal)

Lasbella (left towards Nishtar Road right Towards Teen Hatti)

Crossing of Agha Khan Park cutting towards Soldier Bazaar police station

Mansfield Street/Capri Light Signal

Nasra School near Coast Guard

Junction of Garden near Uncle Sarya Hospital

Junction of University Road/Sir Shah Suleman Road towards Sharah-i-Faisal for heavy traffic

M.A. Jinnah/Aga Khan Road (Garden Chowk)

Jamila Street/Jahangir Pattangi (Jubilee Cinema Roundabout)

Sharah-i-Liaquat near Masjid Ahl-i-Hadis

Rafiquee Shaheed Road/Sarwar Shaheed Road (Lucky Star)

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road/Shaheen Complex

Sharah-i-Liaquat (Fresco Chowk)

Jinnah Bridge Intersection

Mai Kolachi/M.T. Khan Road

Traffic diversions

3) As soon as the procession will start from Nishter Park, all traffic coming from city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankle-Saria to Jublee & Garden Zoo to reach their destination.

4) All kind of traffic coming from Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbella towards Nishter Road and subsequently towards Garden Zoo.

5) All kind of traffic coming from Liaquatabad side will be diverted on Martin road towards the jail. These vehicles shall, however be permitted to proceed up to the central jail and shall then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal to reach their destination.

6) All kind of traffic coming from Stadium Road shall proceed via New M.A. Jinnah Road. These vehicles shall be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shara-e-Quaideen to Shara-e-Faisal.

7) All kind of traffic coming from Superhighway from Gulberg will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Chowrangi No.2 Nazimabad and shall proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For return journey these vehicles shall adopt the same route.

8) All kind of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir (Roundabout). These vehicles will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang road and again towards Khan Bahadur Naqi Muhammad Khan Road.

9) All kind of traffic coming towards Quaid-e-Azam Mazar via M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road. No vehicular traffic will be permitted to proceed towards Numaish under any circumstances.

10) All vehicular Traffic approaching Numaish via Shahra-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the roundabout of Society Office Roundabout behind Mazar Quaid except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their wind screens issued from this office.

11) All traffic going towards Saddar and other colonies will not be permitted to proceed towards Empress Market from the junction of (1) Preedy Street/M.A. Jinnah Road, (2) Court Road Chowk and (3) Fresko Chowk when the head of the procession reaches near the crossing of M.A. Jinnah Road/Mansfield street.

12) Similarly, all vehicular Traffic proceeding towards Saddar via M.A Jinnah Road will not be permitted to proceed from its junction with Preedy Street, Aga Khan Road and Mansfield Street.

13) No vehicles will be permitted to proceed towards M.A Jinnah Road from the junction of M.A Jinnah Road/Preedy Street when the procession clears the intersection.

14) The vehicular traffic coming on Aga Khan Road from Garden Zoo to approach M.A. Jinnah Road will not be permitted to proceed towards M.A Jinnah Road. These vehicle shall be allowed till Ankle-saria Hospital.

Lahore

A four-layer security plan has been devised to maintain law and order under which over 6,000 policemen will be deployed in the city.

Streets and roads leading towards the route of the main procession will be cordoned off with barbed wires and barricades. The participants will be allowed entry after frisking, checking with metal detectors and walk-through gates at four different points.

As many as 340 CCTVs besides the cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) will be installed for surveillance of the venue and route.

The route and venue will be cleared by sniffer dogs, the bomb disposal squad and the special branch before the start of the procession.

Snipers will be deployed on nearby buildings to keep an eye on any suspicious persons or activities.

Policemen in civvies will also perform duties as per the plan. The personnel of the Police Response Unit (PRU) and Dolphin Squad will remain alert on the nearby areas to respond to any emergency. Senior police officers will keep monitoring the security arrangements.

City Traffic Police has also chalked out a detailed plan to ensure the smooth and safe flow of vehicles.

According to the traffic plan, two superintendents of police (SPs), five deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 46 inspectors, 90 women traffic wardens and more the 522 traffic wardens will perform their duties on the route of the main procession.

Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes and a large number of wardens will be deployed at those points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Procession route

The Youm-i-Ali procession plan will start from Akbari Gate and pass through Mubarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Bazaar Mochi Gate, Lal Khooh, Mughal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Chohta Mufti Baqir, Purani Kotwali, Chowk Naugaza, Chowk Taranam, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeema, Oonchi Masjid, , Bhati Gate and Chowk Bhatti before culminating at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The citizens can park their cars and motorcycles at Nasser Bagh, Deputy Commissioner Office, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, Parking D-Plaza Rang Mahal and Adda Crown.

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad directed the traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties.

Traffic diversions

The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession will be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggian.

As far as alternate routes are concerned, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover.

Traffic coming from Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Chatterjee, Law College, Katchery Road, and Nila Gumbad.

No traffic will be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall and from Katchery Chowk towards Lower Mall. All the Public Service Vehicles coming from inner side Circular Road will be diverted towards Mayo Hospital through Shah Alam Chowk. No traffic will be allowed towards Taxali through Masti Gate,

Shahi Qila turn & Ali Park. No traffic will be allowed from Chowk Milad towards Dehli Gate, Masjid Wazir Khan. Traffic will be restricted from Pani Wala Talab towards Rang Mahal.

The vehicles coming from the Multan Road will be diverted towards MAO College, Sanda Road, Commissioner Office, DIG Operations and Outfall Road. Heavy transport coming from Kasur will be diverted towards Band Road Double Sarka through LOS Chowk, Multan Road & Gulshan-i-Ravi.