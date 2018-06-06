DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan takes oath as KP CM

Dawn.comJune 06, 2018

Email


Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administering the oath to Former Supreme Court Justice Dost Muhammad Khan — DawnNewsTV
Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administering the oath to Former Supreme Court Justice Dost Muhammad Khan — DawnNewsTV

Former Supreme Court Justice Dost Muhammad Khan on Wednesday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pahtunkhawa.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath to Justice Khan in the presence of former KP CM Pervez Khattak and other dignitaries from the province.

Justice Khan was chosen as the caretaker CM by the ECP after deadlock persisted between the former KP government and the Opposition on the matter. The deadlock could not be broken during meetings of a parliamentary committee, after which the KP government and Opposition sent the commission four names to be considered for the post.

The JUI-F had proposed Justice Khan's name along with businessman Manzoor Afridi, whereas PTI had suggested the names of two bureaucrats Ijaz Qureshi and Hamayatullah Khan and retired Justice Dost Muhammad.

According to the procedure set under the 18th Constitution Amendment the names were forwarded to the ECP after members of the parliamentary committee failed to arrive at a consensus as both the sides continued to stick to their nominees.

Earlier, the PTI had agreed on the name of Manzoor Afridi for the caretaker chief minister and the party even released an official handout and a picture of Afridi with party chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence.

However, within 24 hours, the PTI reversed its decision and withdrew the name of Afridi. The opposition parties in the KP Assembly had alleged that the then chief minister Pervez Khattak and the JUI-F leaders had received huge amounts from Manzoor Afridi for his nomination as the chief minister.

The charges, however, were denied both by Khattak and the JUI-F leadership. Manzoor Afridi is known as the financier of the JUI-F and his brother Ayub Afridi is a Senator on PTI’s ticket.

The PTI chief reportedly reversed the decision after getting reports on the social media that Manzoor Afridi had sponsored the JUI-F campaign against the Fata merger.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Shadow
Jun 06, 2018 12:00pm

He is the right man for right job ,perfect choice

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?
June 06, 2018

Military on polls

WITH rumour and speculation still swirling across the political landscape, a media briefing on Monday by DG ISPR Maj...
Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.
SC’s welcome move
Updated June 04, 2018

SC’s welcome move

A JOLT to the electoral system and general election schedule has prompted a necessary and sensible reaction by the...
June 04, 2018

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE notorious ‘encounter specialist’ is clearly not losing any sleep over the fact that he is on trial for...