SC dismisses convicts' appeals in 2007 case on 'roughing up' ex-CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

Haseeb BhattiJune 06, 2018

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed in 2007 by seven former members of the capital administration and police who were convicted in Nov that year for roughing up the former chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry on March 13, 2007, DawnNewsTV reported.

On May 13, 2017, Chaudhry, the then CJP, was marching towards the apex court to answer the allegation of misuse of office before the Supreme Judicial Council when he was manhandled and roughed up by police personnel.

A five-judge bench of the SC headed by Justice Asif Saeef Khosa today upheld its November 1, 2007 order sentencing former Islamabad chief commissioner Khalid Pervaiz and deputy commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali till rising of the court; former IGP Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed and SSP Zafar Iqbal sentenced for 15 days; and DSP Jamil Hashmi, inspector Rukhsar Mehdi and ASI Mohammad Siraj for one month.

The apex court had taken up a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) moved by the convicts — all former senior members of the capital administration and police personnel.

Dr.M.S.Awan
Jun 06, 2018 11:23am

A very good verdict,nation applauds it.Thank you SC,

