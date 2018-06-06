DAWN.COM

NAB to take action on frivolous complaints

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 06, 2018

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) says it will proceed against those who lodge frivolous complaints.

According to a statement issued by NAB here on Tuesday, “those filing complaints with a motivation beyond law or loaded interests or with intent to cause malice to others will be taken to task.”

It said the bureau would encourage genuine complainants who lodge complaints on the basis of evidence that ex facie suggests commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practice.

“According to NAB’s operational methodology, a verification of complaint is conducted to ascertain genuineness and veracity of the contents of complaint by calling complainant who submits affidavit to that effect. Also, Complaint Verification (CV) is a mechanism provided by NAB’s methodology to ward off malicious and frivolous complaints by way of preliminary scrutiny so that prior to inquiry it is ascertained that it would cause no undue harm to the alleged persons.”

The NAB said subsequent to two months process of CV, an inquiry is authorised if complaint is found out to be genuine and worthy of probing it further.

“The inquiry process is completed in four months time period in which it is ascertained whether or not case is made out for proceeding it further for prosecution. If it is found worthy of proceeding ahead, inquiry is upgraded and authorised as investigation which is also completed in four months. The investigation is further consolidated for filing of a reference.”

It said in order to streamline the process of complaints and for the sake of more transparency, complainants lodging frivolous complaints against individuals would be dealt with according to law.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2018

