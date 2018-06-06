Contents of Reham’s book are against family values: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked the party chief’s ex-wife Reham Khan to “immediately contradict” the controversial contents of her unpublished book which have been circulating on social media for the last couple of days or be ready to face “criminal proceedings”.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the contents of Ms Khan’s upcoming book were “pornographic” and against “family values”. He also questioned the timing of its release.
“I demand that she contradict the contents of the book within 24 hours. Otherwise, whatever is written in the book is liable to criminal proceedings and cases will be registered,” he said.
Reham asks media to focus on #Justiceforkhadija instead of PTI’s bullying tactics
Alleging that the former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was behind this, Mr Chaudhry asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the issue, “impose a ban on the book” and consider it a part of “pre-poll rigging”.
The PTI’s information secretary also asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to come into action and stop television channels from airing talk shows over the issue merely based on “gossip”.
Mr Chaudhry claimed that he expected Ms Khan would step forward and deny the “absurd and bizarre” contents of her book, but “unfortunately she has not done so yet”.
He said that Ms Khan did not care for the country or family values shared by the citizens of Pakistan.
“They were divorced three years ago, yet she announced that her book will be published now...at a time when elections are just 60 days away,” he said.
“The Raiwind network is behind this, just like it was in the 1980s and 1990s when they targeted Benazir Bhutto and her mother...and in 1996 when Mr Khan launched the PTI. The same people ran a campaign against him by highlighting the Sita White incident,” he added.
Mr Chaudhry claimed that a recent photograph of Ms Khan and her son with former US ambassador Hussain Haqqani doing the rounds on social media was sufficient evidence.
Discussing yet another photograph of Ms Khan, this time with former PML-N MNA from Rawalpindi Hanif Abbasi, Mr Chaudhry claimed that the PML-N leader had asked “what will Imran do if Reham’s book is published before the election?”
Regarding Ms Khan’s alleged emails with former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, the PTI information secretary said that the exchange was also available on social media.
“Since Mr Iqbal and Ms Khan claim these emails are fabricated and fake, the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime unit should look into it,” he said.
Legal notices
Ms Khan’s controversial book has already been involved in a number of legal notices. She has sent a legal notice to actor Hamza Ali Abbasi for spreading false information.
Meanwhile, a businessman and friend of Mr Khan, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, former fast bowler Wasim Akram, PTI Foreign Media head Anila Khawaja and Ms Khan’s ex-husband have also sent legal notices to her for maligning them in her unpublished manuscript.
Ms Khan, on the other hand, has refused to confirm or deny the contents of her book. On Tuesday evening, however, she tweeted: “Media has been dominated by a party that has only time for bullying & lying. Could you give this much air time to #Justiceforkhadija? She is not that important to the party of justice or their backers & hackers.”
Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2018
Comments (13)
Why PTI is so scared of the book ? Do not pressurize and let Reham publish her book.
this book is written to gain cheap popularity.now every media will discuss this topic.very sad,that we are not thinking other issue and giving this personal issue more importance.
She must be really enjoying all this publicity as she thrives on it now....otherwise why would anyone even remember her?.....
Fawad Chaudary is talking about values? Does he really knows meaning of values...
Its rather too much to make so much threat against an author! Where is freedom of expression! Let families decide if contents are pornographic! Guys u are making a brouhaha about nothing...chill, if you have valid points courts will intervene.
Who provided the contents of the book to the PTI?. A case should be registered against the publisher who provided the contents. It is equivalent to the invasion of privacy. European countries have strict laws regarding to that. Someone should investigate it.
By making so much hue and cry, PTI is only providing free publicity and ensuring that the book is a roaring success when released. This party has no sense of strategy or tactics.
It seems obvious that Reham is on a mission to malign Imran Khan for personal reasons but PTI is wrong in demanding that her book should be banned or PEMRA should stop the media from discussing the subject. Freedom of speech and expression should be upheld. In the event that PTI believes that Reham is promoting lies, then PTI has the option to file defamation law suit against her. Her book or whatever she says, is not going to change the outcome of the elections. Imran Khan is with out doubt a great leader and shall remain so
What is Ik afraid of?
Freedom of speech is a right of every citizen.
Even no publisher is willing to print her book because book is all about allegations no proofs. Shame on RK.
someone tell the PTI information secretary what "contradict" actually means.
Truth is always bitter.