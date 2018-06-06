DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two facilitators of Quetta church bombing arrested

Mohammad AsgharUpdated June 06, 2018

Email


RAWALPINDI: The Balochistan Coun­ter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two facilitators of last year’s Quetta Church suicide bombing, it emerged on Tuesday.

Nine people were killed and 30 injured in the suicide attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Dec 17, 2017.

Sources said that Balochistan police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari informed the federal government and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) about the arrest of the two facilitators in a recent briefing in Islamabad.

Talking to Dawn, a senior police official said all the handlers of the Church bombing had been arrested by the CTD a few days ago and they were currently under investigation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that the two suicide bombers who attacked the church were foreigners as they could not be identified or matched with any records from the National Database and Registration Authority.

The sources said that the police had been receiving intelligence for the last one year about a militant group planning attacks on two main churches in Quetta — the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church at Zarghoon Road and the Spinney Road Church.

They said that following the arrest of Saeed Ahmed Badini alias Taqwa, the alleged Quetta head of the militant Islamic State group (IS) and mastermind of militant attacks in the city, police came to know about a female suicide bomber who had been sent to Quetta from Afghanistan to target the Bethel memorial church last year but due to new security measures, she could not carry out the attack and was sent back across the border.

The Balochistan police chief also conveyed to the federal government and Nacta their concerns over the targeted killings and attacks on the personnel of law enforcement agencies.

He also informed the federal government that most of the culprits involved in targeted killings had “revolutionary mentality to destabilise the country”.

He added that two local leaders, who frequently crossed the Pak-Afghan border, were the main source of their provocation.

The provincial government requested the federal government to expedite the extradition of heads of Baloch insurgent groups abroad.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic visions
Updated June 06, 2018

Economic visions

PML-N, PTI and PPP all included substantial discussions on the economy in their 2013 manifestos — but did they deliver?
June 06, 2018

Military on polls

WITH rumour and speculation still swirling across the political landscape, a media briefing on Monday by DG ISPR Maj...
Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.
SC’s welcome move
Updated June 04, 2018

SC’s welcome move

A JOLT to the electoral system and general election schedule has prompted a necessary and sensible reaction by the...
June 04, 2018

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE notorious ‘encounter specialist’ is clearly not losing any sleep over the fact that he is on trial for...