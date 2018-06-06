Journalist Gul Bukhari home after hours long ‘abduction' in Lahore

Journalist and activist Gul Bukhari was abducted by unknown persons in Lahore on Tuesday night, police sources said. Early on Wednesday, her family confirmed she was home and “fine”.

Can confirm @gulbukhari has been safely returned home. Cannot give anything further at this time, appreciate your understanding. Thank you everyone. — Issam Ahmed (@IssamAhmed) June 5, 2018

According to sources, Bukhari was on her way to the Waqt TV studio on the Fatimah Jinnah Road (Queen's Road) for a talk show when the vehicle she was travelling in was intercepted by unknown persons. She was subsequently abducted on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area. Her family had reported her missing to the police.

Punjab Police said Bukhari had not been detained by its personnel.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent organisation working to promote press freedom worldwide, expressed alarm over Bukhari's disappearance and called on the police to ensure her prompt and safe return.

CPJ is alarmed by reports that @gulbukhari has been abducted in Lahore. Police should do everything in their power to investigate and ensure her prompt and safe return. Pakistani journalists have seen enough tragedy. https://t.co/9ZmQcul4xp — CPJ Asia (@CPJAsia) June 5, 2018

Soon after journalists posted about Bukhari's disappearance, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and expressed her concern.

Extremely disturbing, worrisome news of @gulbukhari abduction. This is just cruel & worst kind of oppression. Sad day. #BringBackGulBukhari — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 5, 2018

According to a journalist at Waqt TV, Bukhari was on her way to the network's studio to appear in a show when unknown persons stopped her vehicle and asked her to come out.

A vocal critic of the military, Bukhari is a journalist and activist who has worked in broadcast and print for several media groups in Pakistan. Bukhari is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation and was set to appear as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2'.

Concerns about freedom of expression and press censorship grow in the country in the run-up to election. In recent months, the Jang Group’s Geo TV was pushed off the airwaves across most of the country.

Days before Pakistan's caretaker government took over, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his government did not believe in resorting to censorship but urged the media to adopt a mechanism for self-regulation.

In April, a Reporters Without Borders report said the Pakistani media was regarded as among the most vibrant in Asia but due to pressure being exerted by extremist groups and intelligence agencies it was increasingly resorting to self-censorship, according to a report by the global watchdog.

As news of Bukhari's disappearance made the rounds, journalists took to Twitter to express concerns about her safety.

Waqt TV driver was bringing @gulbukhari to channel office for 11pm show when intercepted by 4-6 double cabins. They asked Gul to come out and bundled her in the double cabin blindfolded, according to @Gul_sher112 who produces show attended by Gul. #GulBukhari — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) June 5, 2018

Crushing news about @gulbukhari's disappearance. Gul is one of the bravest Pakistani columnists and human rights defenders. She continuously speaks truth to power without mincing her words. Cannot imagine what her family and kids must be going through. #gulbukhari https://t.co/BPzeCBJeJq — Rabia Mehmood - رابعہ (@Rabail26) June 5, 2018

Journalist Asad Kharal attacked in Lahore

In a separate incident, broadcast journalist Asad Kharal was beaten by masked men in Lahore on Tuesday, police said.

Asad Kharal has been beaten up in Lahore by unknown men. He was stopped near Lahore Airport. pic.twitter.com/5pScl02htO — Amir Hussain PTI (@AmirHussainPTI) June 5, 2018

SP Bilal Zaffar Cantonment Division confirmed the attack on Bol TV anchor Kharal, whose car was intercepted by masked men who physically assaulted him.

Kharal was then taken to Services Hospital to be treated for his injuries.