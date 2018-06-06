Journalist Gul Bukhari home after hours long ‘abduction' in Lahore
Journalist and activist Gul Bukhari was abducted by unknown persons in Lahore on Tuesday night, police sources said. Early on Wednesday, her family confirmed she was home and “fine”.
According to sources, Bukhari was on her way to the Waqt TV studio on the Fatimah Jinnah Road (Queen's Road) for a talk show when the vehicle she was travelling in was intercepted by unknown persons. She was subsequently abducted on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area. Her family had reported her missing to the police.
Punjab Police said Bukhari had not been detained by its personnel.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent organisation working to promote press freedom worldwide, expressed alarm over Bukhari's disappearance and called on the police to ensure her prompt and safe return.
Soon after journalists posted about Bukhari's disappearance, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and expressed her concern.
According to a journalist at Waqt TV, Bukhari was on her way to the network's studio to appear in a show when unknown persons stopped her vehicle and asked her to come out.
A vocal critic of the military, Bukhari is a journalist and activist who has worked in broadcast and print for several media groups in Pakistan. Bukhari is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation and was set to appear as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2'.
Concerns about freedom of expression and press censorship grow in the country in the run-up to election. In recent months, the Jang Group’s Geo TV was pushed off the airwaves across most of the country.
Days before Pakistan's caretaker government took over, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his government did not believe in resorting to censorship but urged the media to adopt a mechanism for self-regulation.
In April, a Reporters Without Borders report said the Pakistani media was regarded as among the most vibrant in Asia but due to pressure being exerted by extremist groups and intelligence agencies it was increasingly resorting to self-censorship, according to a report by the global watchdog.
As news of Bukhari's disappearance made the rounds, journalists took to Twitter to express concerns about her safety.
Journalist Asad Kharal attacked in Lahore
In a separate incident, broadcast journalist Asad Kharal was beaten by masked men in Lahore on Tuesday, police said.
SP Bilal Zaffar Cantonment Division confirmed the attack on Bol TV anchor Kharal, whose car was intercepted by masked men who physically assaulted him.
Kharal was then taken to Services Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Than we proudly say the other day that there is no pressure no oppression, this is all propaganda. We need to give support to NS for making civil supremacy and true reality. It cannot be that anyone criticizing or pointing at flaws is threatened as this undermines justice and equality. No one is above law and everyone is accountable. This kind of oppression only gives it a hype and more talks are being done on aliens involvement and their role
Our country is becoming a big mess. Especially when I read twitter and facebook posts then it makes me cringe. Majority of Pakisan is thirsty of blood and want violence to suppress any voice that holds different opinion than them. The point of no return is coming sooner than later.
If she was blindfolded that usually means they do not mean to kill her.
There will be a private conversation about patriotism, and aiding the enemies of Pakistan.
Everyone knows who picks up and disappears people in Pakistan wether it's Fata, Karachi or Lahore!
Nobody in Pakistan questions balant kidnapping of bloggers and journalists, neither CJP nor Government uter a single word - which itself clarifies that shadow state is behind all this.
So sad to hear about her abduction. She is brave person risking her life all this time for the greater good of the society. Praying for her earthquake release without any harm.
@miraaj How many times you need to NS for civil supremacy. NS has got so many chances and this time he got majority to change or implement the law for it. But we know the result. He started speaking against these when he was about to complete his tenure. Who was stopping him to do for civil supremacy from the very first day when he was in office. So dont divert the attention. Nobody is there to listen the cry and the feeling of poor Pakistani
How come Maryam Nawaz and Dawn knows she was abducted??????????/
We should not speak against established
What kind of banana republic is it! Khalee Mukhlooq can abduct and torture and citizens without impunity
@Alba Well if they wanted to kill her, they would have done that right then and there.
The People of Pakistan will care about Gul Bukhari when they are getting justice, when their taxes aren't squandered, when their children have the same opportunities as Gul Bukhari from her privileged N-League connected family does, the people of Pakistan will care when they have access to healthcare. Until then all they will care about is praying they have a roof over their head, food in their belly and remaining healthy.
She is on the mission: ووٹ کو عزت دو
Odd Maryam Nawaz is quick to condemn this incident yet when a few days ago her fellow female country woman (who was stabbed multiple times) was denied justice by the Lahore courts, she was silent?! Why?!!! Disgusting behaviour
Another victim of soft coup d'tat that has no intention to allow matters going out of their control.
May Allah keep her safe .
@miraaj is it the same NS who gave civil supremacy by attacking the Supreme Court in his capacity as a PM
Where is law and order CJP ?
Let’s see if the so-called messiah-CJP takes suo moto action. Oppressive policies of the state will undoubtedly push Pakistan to the corner.
I hope CJ takes suo moto action on this.
This is exactly why we must vote for NS instead of IK as clearly those working behind the scenes are rattled & over the edge
Why is Maryam silent on Khadija stabbing case. Why is Maryam silent on Zainab case? Why is Maryam silent on corruption, terrorism, foreign funded conspiracies? Why is Maryam silent on economic terrorist and hit-man? Why is Maryam silent on our enemy India? Why is Maryam silent on his fathers and family's corruption?
@Malik USA NS also tried to bring Musharraf to justice and what happened? Ik and qadri were on roads to save him. So dont be so short of memory. Ns is trying hard for civil supremacy. In 1998 as well, what happened? NS was trying to give normal people the power to speak. Please dont write when you dont know
Enough is enough, how long we as a nation should be treated like this. This is 21st century and we are still forced to silent our voices by kidnapping any one who dares to speak truth. Kudos to journalist who are brave and dare to speak truth, but shame on our nation who can't even protect the people who are fighting for our rights.
Criticising the nation's armed forces is not termed as freedom of expression. While Kharal must be hacked by Noora league.
On her return now she would not talk or say anything as usual her lips must have been sealed.
How long this can continue or people would tolerate? Is there anyone to control or stop such abduction by the aliens?
All those journalists who points out defects in state policies are requested to leave the country. They have no right to stay, eat and enjoy the resources of Pakistan. Whatever policies of the state are, good or bad, shall be accepted and no need to talk about that.
Is she a journalist? Really? She has colored views about politics and known for biases for PMLN rather than independent political analysis. Nonetheless, abduction or use of force is repugnant, either of her or anyone else.
Freedom of Expression has limits. Nobody should overstep the limits.
How proudly we state these days that someone is a "A vocal critic of the military". Someone in the media industry, wants to be famous in short and easy terms, let him/her bash the Armed Forces. Do it in the US and see what Freedom of Expression means there.
Glad the Journalist was unharmed. Expect the cause of abduction and the persons involved will be exposed by the Police and punished accruing to Pakistan law
What about Asad Kharal, no mention, because he speaks truth very loudly?
@Malik USA only the deep.state understands the poor and become richer
@miraaj .No need to express extraordinary concern,she is back, let her open her mouth, and abstain from unwanted speculations.
Boots have been stepping over for long now;they must be stopped or public will come out and the credibility will be lost forever!
Whoever kidnapped her is a coward.