Female journalist Gul Bukhari home after hours long ‘abduction' in Lahore
Journalist and activist Gul Bukhari was abducted by unknown persons in Lahore on Tuesday night, police sources said. Early on Wednesday her family confirmed that she was home and “fine”.
According to sources, Bukhari was on her way to the Waqt TV studio on Fatimah Jinnah Road (Queen's Road) for a show when she was intercepted and abducted on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area. Her family had reported her missing to the police.
Punjab police said Bukhari had not been detained by police personnel.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter moments after journalists posted about Bukhari's disappearance and expressed her concern.
According to a journalist employed at Waqt TV, Bukhari was on her way to the studio to appear in a show when unknown persons stopped her vehicle and asked her to come out.
A vocal critic of the military, Bukhari is a journalist and activist who has worked in broadcast and print for several media groups in Pakistan. Bukhari is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation and was set to appear as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2'.
Concerns about freedom of expression and press censorship grow in the country in the run-up to election. In recent months, the Jang Group’s Geo TV was pushed off the airwaves across most of the country.
Last week, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said days before Pakistan's caretaker government took over that his government did not believe in resorting to media censorship but urged the media to adopt a mechanism for self-regulation.
In April, a Reporters Without Borders report said the Pakistani media are regarded as among the most vibrant in Asia but due to pressure being exerted by extremist groups and intelligence agencies they are increasingly resorting to self-censorship, according to a report by a global watchdog.
As news of Bukhari's disappearance made the rounds, journalists took to Twitter to express concerns about her safety.
Journalist attacked in Lahore
In a separate incident, broadcast journalist Asad Kharal was beaten by masked men in Lahore on Tuesday, police said.
SP Bilal Zaffar Cantonment Division confirmed the attack on Bol TV anchor Kharal, whose car was intercepted by masked men who physically assaulted him. Kharal was then taken to Services Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Comments (14)
Than we proudly say the other day that there is no pressure no oppression, this is all propaganda. We need to give support to NS for making civil supremacy and true reality. It cannot be that anyone criticizing or pointing at flaws is threatened as this undermines justice and equality. No one is above law and everyone is accountable. This kind of oppression only gives it a hype and more talks are being done on aliens involvement and their role
If she was blindfolded that usually means they do not mean to kill her.
There will be a private conversation about patriotism, and aiding the enemies of Pakistan.
Everyone knows who picks up and disappears people in Pakistan wether it's Fata, Karachi or Lahore!
Nobody in Pakistan questions balant kidnapping of bloggers and journalists, neither CJP nor Government uter a single word - which itself clarifies that shadow state is behind all this.
So sad to hear about her abduction. She is brave person risking her life all this time for the greater good of the society. Praying for her earthquake release without any harm.
@miraaj How many times you need to NS for civil supremacy. NS has got so many chances and this time he got majority to change or implement the law for it. But we know the result. He started speaking against these when he was about to complete his tenure. Who was stopping him to do for civil supremacy from the very first day when he was in office. So dont divert the attention. Nobody is there to listen the cry and the feeling of poor Pakistani
How come Maryam Nawaz and Dawn knows she was abducted??????????/
@Alba Well if they wanted to kill her, they would have done that right then and there.
The People of Pakistan will care about Gul Bukhari when they are getting justice, when their taxes aren't squandered, when their children have the same opportunities as Gul Bukhari from her privileged N-League connected family does, the people of Pakistan will care when they have access to healthcare. Until then all they will care about is praying they have a roof over their head, food in their belly and remaining healthy.
She is on the mission: ووٹ کو عزت دو
Odd Maryam Nawaz is quick to condemn this incident yet when a few days ago her fellow female country woman (who was stabbed multiple times) was denied justice by the Lahore courts, she was silent?! Why?!!! Disgusting behaviour
May Allah keep her safe .
@miraaj is it the same NS who gave civil supremacy by attacking the Supreme Court in his capacity as a PM