Female journalist Gul Bukhari home after hours long ‘abduction' in Lahore

Journalist and activist Gul Bukhari was abducted by unknown persons in Lahore on Tuesday night, police sources said. Early on Wednesday her family confirmed that she was home and “fine”.

According to sources, Bukhari was on her way to the Waqt TV studio on Fatimah Jinnah Road (Queen's Road) for a show when she was intercepted and abducted on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area. Her family had reported her missing to the police.

Punjab police said Bukhari had not been detained by police personnel.

CPJ is alarmed by reports that @gulbukhari has been abducted in Lahore. Police should do everything in their power to investigate and ensure her prompt and safe return. Pakistani journalists have seen enough tragedy. https://t.co/9ZmQcul4xp — CPJ Asia (@CPJAsia) June 5, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter moments after journalists posted about Bukhari's disappearance and expressed her concern.

Extremely disturbing, worrisome news of @gulbukhari abduction. This is just cruel & worst kind of oppression. Sad day. #BringBackGulBukhari — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 5, 2018

According to a journalist employed at Waqt TV, Bukhari was on her way to the studio to appear in a show when unknown persons stopped her vehicle and asked her to come out.

A vocal critic of the military, Bukhari is a journalist and activist who has worked in broadcast and print for several media groups in Pakistan. Bukhari is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation and was set to appear as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2'.

Concerns about freedom of expression and press censorship grow in the country in the run-up to election. In recent months, the Jang Group’s Geo TV was pushed off the airwaves across most of the country.

Last week, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said days before Pakistan's caretaker government took over that his government did not believe in resorting to media censorship but urged the media to adopt a mechanism for self-regulation.

In April, a Reporters Without Borders report said the Pakistani media are regarded as among the most vibrant in Asia but due to pressure being exerted by extremist groups and intelligence agencies they are increasingly resorting to self-censorship, according to a report by a global watchdog.

As news of Bukhari's disappearance made the rounds, journalists took to Twitter to express concerns about her safety.

Waqt TV driver was bringing @gulbukhari to channel office for 11pm show when intercepted by 4-6 double cabins. They asked Gul to come out and bundled her in the double cabin blindfolded, according to @Gul_sher112 who produces show attended by Gul. #GulBukhari — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) June 5, 2018

Crushing news about @gulbukhari's disappearance. Gul is one of the bravest Pakistani columnists and human rights defenders. She continuously speaks truth to power without mincing her words. Cannot imagine what her family and kids must be going through. #gulbukhari https://t.co/BPzeCBJeJq — Rabia Mehmood - رابعہ (@Rabail26) June 5, 2018

Journalist attacked in Lahore

In a separate incident, broadcast journalist Asad Kharal was beaten by masked men in Lahore on Tuesday, police said.

Asad Kharal has been beaten up in Lahore by unknown men. He was stopped near Lahore Airport. pic.twitter.com/5pScl02htO — Amir Hussain PTI (@AmirHussainPTI) June 5, 2018

SP Bilal Zaffar Cantonment Division confirmed the attack on Bol TV anchor Kharal, whose car was intercepted by masked men who physically assaulted him. Kharal was then taken to Services Hospital to be treated for his injuries.