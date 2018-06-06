DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Female journalist Gul Bukhari 'abducted' in Lahore

Dawn.com | Imran GabolUpdated June 06, 2018

Email


Journalist and activist Gul Bukhari was abducted by unknown persons in Lahore on Tuesday night, police sources said.

According to sources, Bukhari was on her way to the Waqt TV studio on Fatimah Jinnah Road (Queen's Road) for a show when she was intercepted and abducted on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area. Her family has reported her missing to the police.

Punjab police say Bukhari has not been detained by police personnel.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter moments after journalists posted about Bukhari's disappearance and expressed her concern.

According to a journalist employed at Waqt TV, Bukhari was on her way to the studio to appear in a show when unknown persons stopped her vehicle and asked her to come out.

A vocal critic of the military, Bukhari is a journalist and activist who has worked in broadcast and print for several media groups in Pakistan. Bukhari is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation and was set to appear as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2'.

Concerns about freedom of expression and press censorship grow in the country in the run-up to election. In recent months, the Jang Group’s Geo TV was pushed off the airwaves across most of the country.

Last week, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said days before Pakistan's caretaker government took over that his government did not believe in resorting to media censorship but urged the media to adopt a mechanism for self-regulation.

In April, a Reporters Without Borders report said the Pakistani media are regarded as among the most vibrant in Asia but due to pressure being exerted by extremist groups and intelligence agencies they are increasingly resorting to self-censorship, according to a report by a global watchdog.

As news of Bukhari's disappearance made the rounds, journalists took to Twitter to express concerns about her safety.

Journalist attacked in Lahore

In a separate incident, broadcast journalist Asad Kharal was beaten by masked men in Lahore on Tuesday, police said.

SP Bilal Zaffar Cantonment Division confirmed the attack on Bol YV anchor Kharal, whose car was intercepted by masked men who physically assaulted him. Kharal was then taken to Services Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
miraaj
Jun 06, 2018 01:02am

Than we proudly say the other day that there is no pressure no oppression, this is all propaganda. We need to give support to NS for making civil supremacy and true reality. It cannot be that anyone criticizing or pointing at flaws is threatened as this undermines justice and equality. No one is above law and everyone is accountable. This kind of oppression only gives it a hype and more talks are being done on aliens involvement and their role

Alba
Jun 06, 2018 01:35am

If she was blindfolded that usually means they do not mean to kill her.

Bill
Jun 06, 2018 01:38am

There will be a private conversation about patriotism, and aiding the enemies of Pakistan.

ART KP
Jun 06, 2018 01:43am

Everyone knows who picks up and disappears people in Pakistan wether it's Fata, Karachi or Lahore!

CPECistan
Jun 06, 2018 01:44am

Nobody in Pakistan questions balant kidnapping of bloggers and journalists, neither CJP nor Government uter a single word - which itself clarifies that shadow state is behind all this.

Guest
Jun 06, 2018 01:47am

So sad to hear about her abduction. She is brave person risking her life all this time for the greater good of the society. Praying for her earthquake release without any harm.

Malik USA
Jun 06, 2018 01:49am

@miraaj How many times you need to NS for civil supremacy. NS has got so many chances and this time he got majority to change or implement the law for it. But we know the result. He started speaking against these when he was about to complete his tenure. Who was stopping him to do for civil supremacy from the very first day when he was in office. So dont divert the attention. Nobody is there to listen the cry and the feeling of poor Pakistani

justice
Jun 06, 2018 02:15am

May Allah keep her safe .

Jani
Jun 06, 2018 02:16am

@miraaj is it the same NS who gave civil supremacy by attacking the Supreme Court in his capacity as a PM

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.
SC’s welcome move
Updated June 04, 2018

SC’s welcome move

A JOLT to the electoral system and general election schedule has prompted a necessary and sensible reaction by the...
June 04, 2018

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE notorious ‘encounter specialist’ is clearly not losing any sleep over the fact that he is on trial for...
June 04, 2018

Sexual harassment

FOR victims of sexual harassment, it is the fear of being disbelieved that stops many from reporting abuse. Recently...
Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.