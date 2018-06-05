Chief justice takes notice of convict's acquittal in Khadija stabbing case

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of the acquittal of a man earlier convicted for brutally attacking law student Khadija Siddiqui with a knife.

Justice Nisar has summoned the case's record at the apex court's Lahore registry on Sunday (June 10), according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court.

The top judge's notice comes a day after Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC, through a short order, acquitted Shah Hussain of all charges after accepting his appeal against the five-year sentence handed to him by a sessions court.

The verdict had shocked the nation that had rallied behind the law student's fight for justice after being stabbed 23 times. Civil society activists, journalists, celebrities and political figures took to social media to express disappointment over Hussain's acquittal.

As netizens posted in support of Khadija and expressed outrage over the court verdict, #JusticeForKhadija became the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan.

Shortly after Monday's verdict, Khadija had told Dawn.com that she would appeal the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.

Appearing on DawnNewsTV on Monday night, she expressed shock and disappointment over the acquittal, saying it was "beyond [her] imagination" that someone could get off scot-free after stabbing her 23 times.