DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

King Abdullah appoints new Jordan prime minister as protests resume

AFP | APUpdated June 05, 2018

Email


Protesters gather for a demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s office in Amman, early Tuesday. — AP
Protesters gather for a demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s office in Amman, early Tuesday. — AP

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday appointed a new prime minister, the royal palace said, naming a leading reformer as head of government in hopes of quelling the largest anti-government protests in recent years.

Cabinet member Omar Razzaz, a Harvard-educated former senior World Bank official, replaced Hani Mulki, who quit on Monday amid widening protests against his government’s austerity program, including a planned tax increase. Razzaz served as education minister in the outgoing Mulki government.

Omar Razzaz. ─ AP
Omar Razzaz. ─ AP

He taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2002 to 2006. From 2006-2010, he served as the World Bank’s country manager in Lebanon, with emphasis on private sector development and infrastructure finance.

Razzaz then returned to Jordan to head the Social Security Corporation, and from 2011-12, let the national team responsible for preparing a national employment strategy.

It’s not clear how much of a reform mandate Razzaz will receive, since the king retains final say on all policy issues.

In the appointment letter addressed to Razzaz, the monarch called on the new government to conduct a comprehensive review of the tax system and produce a new tax bill, in cooperation with parliament, unions and other groups.

He also expressed empathy for ordinary Jordanians who have long complained that they are being asked to pay taxes for poor services. Critics say the current tax proposal unfairly targets the poor and the middle class.

It’s not clear if the appointment of Razzaz will defuse the growing public anger over a long-standing political and economic system widely perceived as corrupt and exclusionary, with benefits reserved for a small elite.

The king blamed the country's economic woes on regional instability, the burden of hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and a lack of international support.

"Jordan today stands at a crossroads: either it can come out of the crisis and provide a dignified life to our citizens, or, God forbid, it can go into the unknown — but we have to know where we are going," he told a group of journalists late Monday, according to the official Petra agency.

Protests continue

Protest organisers said they would keep up the pressure, including a one-day strike set for Wednesday, until the proposal has been shelved. Critics say the tax increase unfairly targets the poor and the middle class.

Protesters offer sweets to police officers standing guard during a protest in Amman, Jordan, early Tuesday. ─ AP
Protesters offer sweets to police officers standing guard during a protest in Amman, Jordan, early Tuesday. ─ AP

The embattled Mulki, who had led the push for unpopular austerity measures, resigned following several days of mass protests across Jordan against the tax plan, the latest in a series of economic reforms sought by the International Monetary Fund to get the rising public debt under control.

The kingdom has experienced an economic downturn in part because of prolonged conflict in neighboring Syria and Iraq, and a large influx of refugees several years ago. The official unemployment rate has risen above 18 percent, and it’s believed to be double that among young Jordanians.

In a sign of continued unrest, protests continued even after Mulki’s resignation. Several thousand Jordanians marched toward the prime minister’s office in the night from Monday to Tuesday.

Riot police scuffled with some of the marchers, trying to keep them away from the building, but the fifth street protest in as many days was largely peaceful.

Protesters said personnel changes at the top are irrelevant without fundamental reforms.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
My Advice
Jun 05, 2018 05:29pm

Time for an effective democracy in Jordan. Let Parliament decide all matters.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Foreign policy challenges
Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

In the 2018 manifestos, parties would do well to commit to bringing out-of-school children into the education system.
SC’s welcome move
Updated June 04, 2018

SC’s welcome move

A JOLT to the electoral system and general election schedule has prompted a necessary and sensible reaction by the...
June 04, 2018

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE notorious ‘encounter specialist’ is clearly not losing any sleep over the fact that he is on trial for...
June 04, 2018

Sexual harassment

FOR victims of sexual harassment, it is the fear of being disbelieved that stops many from reporting abuse. Recently...
Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.