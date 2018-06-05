Six-member federal cabinet takes oath in Islamabad

A six-member caretaker federal cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony held at the President House, Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the newly inducted members of the cabinet, who will assist the caretaker prime minister, retired Justice Nasirul Mulk, in managing the country till elections are over.

Those who took oath today include the State Bank of Pakistan's former governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khurshid, Barrister Ali Zafar, former ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Azam Khan and Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ceremony was attended by the prime minister, along with other dignitaries.

The portfolios of the members of the new cabinet are expected to be notified soon.

The caretaker cabinet will serve until a new government is elected through the 2018 general elections scheduled for July 25.