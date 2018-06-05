Protest in Swat against attack on PTM leader

MINGORA: The workers of Pakhunkhwa Milli Awami Party here on Monday staged a protest rally against firing on the members of Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement in Wana.

Holding banners and party flags, the protesters marched from Nishat Chowk and gathered outside Swat Press Club. They were also chanting slogans against the firing on PTM workers.

PkMAP provincial president Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai, Khurshaid Kakaki, Malak Riaz, Umar Ali and Khalid Mehmood Gujar led the protest.

Addressing the protesters, Mukhtar Khan Yousafzai condemned militants’ attack on PTM workers in Wana.

He said that PkMAP workers would intensify their protest if the state agencies failed to stop atrocities against innocent people.

“The security forces and federal government claim that militants have been wiped out from Wana during operation Zarb-i-Azb. Wherefrom the militants came to Wana? Who are these militants and who are protecting them,” he questioned.

Mr Yousafzai said that PkMAP condemned targeting the peaceful Pakhtuns in Wana. “We love our country and do not want the fire of militancy to engulf it,” he said.

He said that it would bear grim consequences if Pakhtuns stood against the atrocities being inflicted on them. “If the state and its institutions love this country and want its integrity then they have to extinguish the fire of militancy,” he said. Mr Yousafzai said that Pakistan was a democratic country and in democracy citizens had the rights to freedom of speech and peaceful protest.

Malak Riaz Khan, another leader of PkMAP, said on the occasion that it was sad that militants attacked the house of Ali Wazir, a leader of PTM, in Wana and then opened fire on PTM workers.

“We demand of the government to stop spreading unrest in the country as Pakhtuns are no more ready to become part of these games and dramas,” he said.

They protesters said that they were waiting for the signal of their party leaders and if they allowed them they would intensify the protest.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2018