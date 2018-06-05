Nawaz calls on people to vote in July 25 election

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Malik Abrar wave to the crowd during the workers convention in Islamabad on Monday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday urged people to vote on July 25, for the prosperity and wellbeing of the country.

Speaking at a PML-N workers’ convention in the capital, he said that after seeing the size of the audience he was certain that there would be a PML-N government in two months time.

“I have come here for democracy and the victory of Pakistan. I was taking the country towards prosperity, but was not allowed to continue working,” he said.

Mr Sharif said that if the PML-N gets another chance “everyone will get employment”. He added that those who tear ballot papers will be punished. Speaking at the convention, Maryam Nawaz said there was no precedent in the last 70 years of such a large number of people gathering while fasting and in over 40°C temperatures.

Former premier not only leading PML-N, he is leading democracy, says Maryam

She said all kinds of tactics were used to create distance between Mr Sharif and the public, but these attempts had failed.

Now, she said, those elements have begun efforts to run from the elections.

“All the by-elections have proved that the popularity of the PML-N has been increasing. Nawaz Sharif is not only leading the PML-N, he is also leading democracy in Pakistan. So every person should vote for PML-N on July 25 and tell those elements there is only one party in Pakistan: the PML-N,” she said.

She said those sending politicians to other parties should know the people will reject them. Ms Sharif said people should leave their homes with their mobile phones on July 25 and record anyone who attempts to stop them from voting for the PML-N.

“It should be understood that if Nawaz Sharif can go from Islamabad to Lahore [via the G.T. Road] he can also come from Lahore to Islamabad, and everyone knows when he marches from Lahore to Islamabad his demands are accepted halfway,” she said.

Former MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan said it was encouraging that people had gathered at 4pm to see Mr Sharif and his daughter while fasting. He added that the number of participants at the convention showed that the PML-N would sweep the elections in Islamabad.

Participants’ views

Naveed Imran from Bhara Kahu said the tempo that the PML-N has gained after Mr Sharif’s disqualification has shown that the party would win the general election if it is held on time.

“The PML-N has eliminated electricity loadshedding, brought peace to the country and addressed a number of issues. A number of surveys also show that PML-N’s popularity has been increasing and it will win the next election,” he said.

Intermediate student Sharik Khan said that Mr Sharif’s popularity had increased after he was disqualified because people sympathise with those who face difficulties.

Mohammad Javed from Golra Station said he had decided to participate in the convention despite breaking his leg last month because Mr Sharif was going to attend.

“I am sure the PML-N will win the general election because the party’s popularity has been continuously increasing,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2018