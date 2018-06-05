DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and others extended

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 05, 2018

Email


LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) former director general Ahad Khan Cheema and four others in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

Earlier, jail officials presented the suspects before the court while a prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stated that the Punjab Land Development Company signed a contract in 2015 but failed to complete the project of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme despite a lapse of three years.

He said Cheema being head of the LDA awarded a Rs14 billion contract to a joint venture led by Lahore Casa Company in violation of rules. He said according to laws, a contract above Rs150 million could not be given to any company without bidding.

The court extended for 14 more days the judicial remand of Cheema, Shahid Shafiq, Bilal Qidwai and Imtiaz Haider.

Cheema was arrested by the NAB on Feb 21 on charges of misusing his authority with criminal intent and awarding Rs14 billion contract of the Ashiana-i-Iqbal society. It said procurement rules had been violated by the former LDA chief.

The NAB alleged that Bismillah Engineering of Shahid Shafiq was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City Developers (Pvt) Ltd. It further said Cheema received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanal from the owners of Paragon developers.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 05, 2018

Foreign policy challenges

A well-formulated foreign policy is essential in an age of globalisation when new challenges have emerged.
Education: 23m broken promises
Updated June 05, 2018

Education: 23m broken promises

REFORMING the education sector will be a colossal challenge for the next governments at the centre and in the...
SC’s welcome move
Updated June 04, 2018

SC’s welcome move

A JOLT to the electoral system and general election schedule has prompted a necessary and sensible reaction by the...
June 04, 2018

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE notorious ‘encounter specialist’ is clearly not losing any sleep over the fact that he is on trial for...
June 04, 2018

Sexual harassment

FOR victims of sexual harassment, it is the fear of being disbelieved that stops many from reporting abuse. Recently...
Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.