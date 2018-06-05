NAB devises security policy to protect record from being stolen

ISLAMABAD: The National Accounta­bility Bureau (NAB) has devised a secrecy and security policy (SSP) after a second attempt to steal official record from its premises was foiled.

Inside sources told Dawn on Monday that an official of the bureau was recently netted while carrying official documents with him. It was the second such incident that a NAB official was caught red-handed while leaving the office with confidential documents.

When contacted, NAB officials confirmed the fresh attempt of ‘stealing’ record but were reluctant to disclose the name of the suspect until a proper inquiry was ordered against him.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 7 a security guard had foiled an attempt by a bureau officer to steal important documents.

The sources said under the new SSP, the bureau had taken stern measures regarding monitoring of its own officials and their performance. “A vigilant eye will be kept not only on NAB officials, but also on the visitors,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, a NAB press release said its chairman Justice Javed Iqbal presided over a meeting to review measures for the security and secrecy of official documents at the headquarters as well as in its regional bureaus.

He directed the intelligence cell to ensure that the official record was secure and ordered officers to make sure that the staff remain vigilant in performance of their duties and that the records should not reach private and irrelevant persons.

“Ensure complete security of visitors, applicants and staff of NAB at all costs. It must be ensured that official record should only go out from the headquarters and regional bureaus for cases in accountability courts. Leakage of any official information to irrelevant and private persons will be discouraged,” the chairman was quoted as saying.

Justice Iqbal ordered maintaining a complete record of all incoming and outgoing files, adding that the outgoing documents should be noted in a register.

The source said that under the new SSP, performance of each and every officer of NAB would be evaluated on a monthly basis and in case of any negligence or delay in disposal of cases, the officer concerned had to give reasons before the chairman.

It was also ordered that NAB officials from grade 1 to director general level would have to undergo checking and scanning of their belongings while leaving their offices.

In order to dispose of complaints within the prescribed time of two months, special desks were established at all regional offices and the headquarters where officials coordinate with regional bureaus for provision of the required documents. In case of any delay in disposal of complaints, the investigation officers would have to seek more time from the chairman with logical reasons for the delay.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2018