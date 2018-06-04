DAWN.COM

ECP nullifies postings, transfers of officials ordered after announcement of election schedule

Fahad ChaudhryJune 04, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notification nullifying all postings and promotions made "after the issuance of election programme".

Accroding to the ECP's order, any posting or transfer that has been made after May 31 — when the election programme had been issued and was also the last day of the parliament — will be considered void.

The decision was taken under Sections 5 (4) and 230 (2)(f) of the Elections Act, 2017, that prohibits the government from posting or transferring any official, unless approved by the ECP.

The Section 5 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017 says: "Any government or authority shall not post or transfer any official appointed or deputed in connection with an election without prior approval in writing of the Commission, including posting or transfer the decision in respect whereof has not been implemented, and the Commission may itself issue necessary directions to any such Government or authority for the posting or transfer of any official."

According to Section 230 (2)(f), the caretaker government cannot "transfer public officials unless it is considered expedient and after approval of the Commission".

The ECP had issued a similar notice in April that had banned the recruitment of public servants in federal, provincial and local government institutions. The move was aimed at discouraging any pre-poll rigging by using government jobs as an incentive.

