Man sentenced for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui acquitted by Lahore High Court
The Lahore High Court on Monday acquitted a man convicted earlier on charges of trying to kill his fellow student in a brutal knife attack.
Khadija Siddiqui was attacked by her class fellow Shah Hussain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill where she, along with her driver, had gone to pick her younger sister from school.
Both sisters were about to get into their car when the helmet-wearing suspect attacked Khadija with a knife and stabbed her 23 times, leaving her critically injured.
A judicial magistrate had on July 29, 2017, handed down seven-year rigorous imprisonment to Hussain after finding him guilty of attempted murder. However, a sessions court in March this year set aside the minor penalties of the convict and commuted the sentenced to five years.
Shah Hussain, the son of a senior lawyer, had challenged the conviction in the sessions court while victim Khadija had also filed an appeal, but for the enhancement of the punishment handed down to the convict.
The sessions judge, however, had dismissed appeal of the victim and partially allowed the appeal of the convict reducing his imprisonment to five years.
Hussain then approached the LHC against the five-year imprisonment approved by the sessions court.
Accepting his appeal, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC on Monday acquitted Hussain of all charges after hearing arguments from the lawyers of the defence and prosecution. The judgement was announced through a short order.
The accused's father while speaking to DawnNewsTV said Hussain will be released after they receive a copy of the high court's verdict.
The judge who originally tried Hussain in his decision had noted that despite detailed cross-examination of eyewitnesses, nothing came out in favour of the accused. He had further observed that the accused had stabbed the victim mercilessly as severe injuries clearly established that the convict stabbed her without any limit to commit her to death.
Comments (45)
What a shame. This man should be put behind bars for 20 years for attacking that women
Wah so with every appeal the sentence got lighter, one more appeal and the female victim will end up in prison for daring to press charges.
What the hell?! what is happening to the courts??!
Double standards of courts. Total mess and confusion
Murder of Justice
Blind Justice.,,.
Will the CJ take a suo moto "notice of this too? Stab a person, walk away scot free. No justice.
This judgement was expected unfortunately.
And still they ask us not to question judiciary?It was a broad day murder attempt.
When will we find real Justice?
Another miscarriage of justice in a society where the rich and the powerful can get away with anything. A sad day indeed.
Shame
Very fishy...this is not justice but an injustice.
what the hell is going on!
Justice is "For Sale."
@pakistan deserves better! Please CJP take notice of this acquittal of Shah Hussain by LHC he's proven guilty instead of given him more punishment he is Scott free?
Shameful decision by court. Son of a senior lawyer would have been acquitted due to his father contacts. It is a matter of grave concern when we talk about attrocities happening to Muslims around the world but cannot provide protection to our own citizens.
I remember reading editorial comment about it...and now not guilty poor girl no justice in pakistan ! Its all NS in courts !no justice for poor people !
I am not a law student or a lawyer but seems fishy. The father of the accused is a senior attorney which could have been the missing link for this acquittal. Happens in Pakistan. This case should go to SC
I must have missed it. On what basis was this guy let off completely?
Totally unacceptable and shameful how high court's make a mockery of the law. Why was the appeal ever entertained in the first place? When there is crystal clear cut evidence that the son Shah Hussain of the lawyer Tanveer Hussain fully intended to murder Khadijah how is it possible has the judge Sardar Naeem commuted the sentence ? On what pretext?
He comes out, jatoi and talpur are acquitted, American 'diplomat' is set free. Land of the pure keeps getting purer.
Are they judges or playing with victim, it is a piece of joke. I request SC CJ Hon Saqib Nisar to take Sue Moe notice and send this guy to jail for life time.
Another Shahrukh Jatoi type decision by Lahore High Court. CJ of Pakistan should immediately take notice of this decision.
Shame on LHC judge.
Tomorrow, I hope the CJP will take notice of this injustice and have the man reprimanded and brought before a different judge for re-trial.
At the same time, the Session Court judge should be removed from the bench if he had close ties with the family of the accused. That's the way to handle this travisty!
Pakistan Judicial System is to favor influential. This judgement endorses further
CJ need to fix it's own corrupt department. CJ need need to review this case without any delay and punish corrupts and to safe guard his department
I feel ashamed of being governed by such repulsive humanbeings
Why is everyone so surprised? Have you ever seen anyone with power being punished in our country? We have the system that we all are responsible of so why being so surprised?
Where is Chief Justice Now? Hospitals and Industries may be a total mess but if justice is done through courts, other things will fall into place.
acquited! justice in the islamic republic of Pakistan
The whole thing is a cruel insult to the women and her family - who endured, pain, suffering and trauma of the incident. Hope the CJP will take swift action and have the man re-arrested and sentenced. The father of the accused along with the judge in question need to be grilled for their tacit undertanding and arrangement.
Shame on our justice
And they say the common man doesnt believe in the judicial system. If this is justice then it is useless. Shutdown all the courts if they are established to support convicts and can't provide justice to the innocent.
CJP should. Take notice of this gross injustice. A girl student attacked and critically wounded in broad day light but the attacker has been ordered freedom.
LHC this is injustice served!!
Way to go Baba Rehmatay......
is this how are courts dish out justice. Injustice via courts boils my blood more than anything. First, that Jatoi guy and another of his kind with the same case and outcome and now this. Totally shameless
Being son of a so-called senior lawer, acqittal was a right of the accused. No justice for the victim, who was stabbed for 23 times.
No justice if you belong to the same community ---going to judge you.
This is just one of the cases.. It is all about police preparing the case in favour of the accused .. Police reforms are required to ensure speedy, due and study justice. Justice is always dependant on feed back case andFIR details... Justice will prevail sooner or later...
This is my country, this is Pakistan and this is the justice. Wow!!!
There are no details in the news about on what basis is the accused acquitted?
Everybody blaming to the courts, though that is a possibility too, but no one is asking how the case was prepared by police? what about witnesses? and what is presented to the court to decide upon?
Unbelievable! waiting to read detailed judgment. We must not let influence and money to help the accused. Victim has shown great courage.