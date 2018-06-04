'Accomplices' of Bahria Town 'frontman' beat up complainant in court

An alleged frontman of property tycoon Malik Riaz, arrested last week by the Anti Corruption Circle (ACC) in Rawalpindi, was presented before an accountability court on Monday where some men — said to be the suspect’s accomplices — beat up the plaintiff who had filed the complaint against him.

The incident took place in the court of Anti-Corruption Judge Mushtaq Ahmed Tarar, where men believed to be accomplices of arrested suspect Fazal Inam, alias Saeen Inam, severely beat up complainant Syed Nasir Abbas.

The anti-corruption judge called the police, but by the time SHO Civil Lines police station arrived with security personnel, the attackers had fled from the scene.

Abbas later went to the police station and filed a case against the attackers, stating that he believed them to be accomplices of Inam.

Inam had been arrested along with other accomplices last month after the authorities found that 732 kanals of land near Islamabad's Rawat area, worth tens of millions of rupees, had been transferred to his name without any revenue record.

The anti-corruption officials, who presented Inam, his accomplice Fazal Arshad and revenue official Ilyas before the court on Monday, informed the bench that the suspects had allegedly transferred properties worth tens of millions of rupees through fake stamp papers.

The anti-corruption officials further said that tehsildar Sohail Maqbool and girdawar Qazi Sajid were also part of this scam and are on the run. They informed the court that the land grabbing mafia had considerable influence and requested for physical remand of the suspect.

Subsequently, the anti-corruption judge gave the authorities three-day physical remand of the suspect.