Punjab Assembly speaker forms parliamentary panel to deliberate upon name of caretaker CM

Dawn.com | Arif MalikJune 04, 2018

After Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed — the former leader of the opposition — failed to reach a consensus on the name of caretaker chief minister, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal on Monday constituted a parliamentary committee on the issue.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the committee comprises three members each from the former treasury and opposition benches. Rana Sanaullah, Imran Nazir, Malik Mohammad Ahmad, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, and Shoaib Siddiqui are members of the committee.

Take a look: The caretaker government: Why do we have one and what purpose does it fulfil?

According to the Constitution, the committee will have to decide the name of the caretaker chief minister within three days, otherwise, the matter will be forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The committee's first meeting will be held on Wednesday at Punjab Assembly building. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has nominated retired Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and retired Justice Mohammad Sair Ali, whereas, Mahmoodur Rasheed has proposed Prof Hasan Askari Rizvi and Ayaz Amir for the post.

The committee will have to agree on one of the four names in the next three days. Otherwise, the ECP will have to nominate a caretaker chief minister for the province.

