No space for war between Pakistan and India, says DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor addressed a wide-ranging press conference on Monday to address several key issues, including Pakistan-India relations, the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement, the ongoing inquiry against retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani and social media propaganda.

Addressing media in Rawalpindi, Maj Gen Ghafoor started off his briefing with an overview of the status of the Pakistan-India relationship and a recent call to renew a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Regretting that ceasefire violations by Indian troops at the Line of Control had been higher than usual in 2017 and 2018, he recalled that 1,881 incidents in 2017 alone had left 52 dead and 254 injured.

The number of cross border incidents had similarly climbed north of 1,500 by the first week of June in 2018 alone, he noted.

"The Indian army targeted innocent citizens [on Pakistan's side], while we responded and targeted [their] forces," he said, before explaining that his situation was not tenable and hence an agreement had been reached by the two countries' directors general of military operations to avoid further conflagration and ensure that their 2003 ceasefire agreement would not be violated.

Commenting on a cross-border firing incident that occurred after the agreement was reached, the DG ISPR explained that Pakistan would not have responded to Indian firing, but was "compelled" to do so only because civilians were targeted and there were casualties on the Pakistani side.

He also complimented the Pakistani media on showing responsibility on the matter and not inciting provocation, adding that Pakistan wants to respect the truce agreement.

"We are willing to ignore the first shot that is fired from the Indian side, provided it does not result in a casualty on our side," he said. However, the second shot would be responded in kind, he said.

"The Indians have to realise and understand where they want to go [in the future]," he said. "We are two nuclear powers and there is no space for war."

"Pakistan's desire for peace should not be construed as a weakness," Maj Gen Ghafoor warned

Afghanistan and border fencing

Turning to the situation on the western front, the DG ISPR said the country's relations with the United States were strained, but Pakistan's stance was that the army, with the help of the public, has fought terrorism and done what no other armed force in the world could manage.

"We have learned that national interest comes first and we will not compromise on that," he stressed.

He also mentioned that seven Pakistani officers had been martyred in 71 incidents of firing from across the Afghan border in May alone.

Though he denied the presence of a 'stable' Haqqani network on the Pakistan side, Maj Gen Ghafoor conceded that some residual strength may still remain.

"Prior to [Operation] Zarb-i-Azb it used to be a question of capacity, not resolve," he explained, saying that the operation had achieved tangible gains and eradicated most terrorist networks on this side of the border. He seemed to be addressing American criticism of Pakistan for "not doing enough" against militant networks on its soil.

The army spokesperson also reiterated that the military desires respectable repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, "after which the army can target all remaining terrorist networks".

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement matter

Maj Gen Ghafoor also spoke on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) issue at considerable length and denied the impression that security forces were using force against PTM activists.

Recalling his first meeting with PTM leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar, Maj Gen Ghafoor said he was initially approached by a journalist about a group of people, including journalists from Fata, who had staged a sit-in outside the Islamabad Press Club soon after Naqeebullah Mehsud's killing.

The DG ISPR said he had then met a group of journalists, heard them out, and assured them of action on the issues they were raising, after which they had returned to the tribal areas.

After that meeting, he said, he was told that some youth from Fata had continued their protest outside the press club. He said he then personally met Pashteen and Dawar and arranged their meetings with military officials after hearing their demands.

According to the DG ISPR, the issues put forward by Pashteen and Dawar included the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the missing persons issue, the dumping of un-exploded ordnance and the presence of security check posts in Fata.

He added that these were all practical issues and the PTM leaders were promised that they would be looked into.

Dawar later sent him a text thanking him for the facilitation, Maj Gen Ghafoor claimed. He said he failed to understand how the PTM then moved forward with its protest after receiving assurances that the issues would be settled.

"After that, how did [Manzoor Pashteen's] name change from Manzoor Ahmed Mehsud to Manzoor Pashteen? How did this campaign start on social media, and how were 5,000 social media accounts set up in a single day in Afghanistan?" Maj Gen Ghafoor asked.

"How did one cap made abroad started being imported into Pakistan? And how did groups of 10 individuals started raising anti-Pakistan slogans? How did articles start appearing in newspapers and how did some foreign media start telecasting their protests live on Facebook and Twitter?" he asked rhetorically.

He said it was time that the PTM conducted some introspection.

"When those who are the enemies of Pakistan start praising you ... then one needs to look inside and see if what they are doing is something favourable for the country or not," he said.

The DG ISPR said they were "strictly directed" by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa not to use force against any PTM gathering.

He recalled reports that PTM leaders had claimed they were detained before their gathering in Lahore. According to Maj Gen Ghafoor, the army chief had, upon receipt of these reports, called the authorities in Lahore and asked them to back down and let the PTM activists speak.

"They are Pakistanis too. If they have some grievances, till such time [that] they are genuine and within the four corners of the Constitution, then we are the state and we have to deal with them," he quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

"If the state refuses to listen to its people, then who will?" he said.

Ghafoor warned the movement, however, that "inimical forces" were exploiting PTM activists and that they were "letting themselves be exploited".

The ISPR chief also said there has been no high-handedness or action taken against the Pashtun activists so far, "but we now have numerous evidences".

The Spy Chronicles controversy

Addressing the matter of retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani's controversial book, Maj Gen Ghafoor assured that an inquiry was ongoing and whatever came of it would be shared with the media.

He also noted that Durrani's book referred to incidents that took place after the former DG ISI's tenure.

"He has only offered his opinion on them," he noted, later adding that had the former spymaster asked for a no-objection certificate from the army, the matter would never have arisen.

He added that the reason the forces reacted so sharply to Durrani's book was because of his post at the time of his retirement.

"Pakistan Army has never forgiven any mistake, whether made by a soldier or a general," he said.

He also recalled Durrani's dismissal from service, saying that who he was as a person was not the army's concern, but who he had been as part of the institution necessitated a review of his actions.

More to follow.