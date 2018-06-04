12-day-old body of Chinese engineer found in embassy shifted to Pims: police

The body of a Chinese engineer who had been dead for 12 days was on Monday shifted from the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, according to Pims and police officials.

A close-up of an identification photo of the deceased Chinese engineer. ─ Photo by author

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said the 12-day-old body of the Chinese engineer identified as Yan Peng, 35, had been transported to the hospital by an embassy official, who had said it was found inside the embassy.

He added that there were no visible marks of torture on the body.

According to a police complaint filed by Chinese Counsellor Shez Zicheng, Peng worked at the mission as a construction engineer. He was given a room at the embassy where he was currently residing as he was not involved in any construction work currently.

On June 3, a stench began emanating from the room. The engineer's body was found in the room when it was opened, the complaint said. After discovery, his body was transported to Pims.

Pims Spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja said that Pims administration had informed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and the Chinese embassy about the body being brought to the hospital, and would conduct a postmortem examination on the body after it received permission from the Chinese embassy.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the whereabouts of the body and the cause of death, Dr Khawaja added.