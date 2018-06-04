DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shahbaz told to recover entire public money paid to CEOs

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 04, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrives for the hearing of a case at the Supreme Court’s registry on Sunday.—M. Arif/White Star
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrives for the hearing of a case at the Supreme Court’s registry on Sunday.—M. Arif/White Star

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday rejected an explanation given by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for hiring the heads of 56 public sector companies and payment of high salaries to them.

The CJP directed Mr Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to recover the entire public money from the heads of the public sector companies or face court proceedings.

A two-member Supreme Court bench was hearing a suo motu case regarding the appointment of a retired officer as head of the Strategic Management and Internal Policy Unit on a remuneration package that was much higher than that of the Punjab chief secretary. “We are not satisfied with your answer. Why the CEOs are getting Rs2.5 million or Rs3 million as salary and under which law?” the CJP asked the chief minister.

CJP rejects CM’s explanation on public sector companies

Mr Sharif, who seemed emotional during the almost half-an-hour-long proceedings, replied: “I saved Rs170 billion [in different projects] but we are not appreciated. I am not bitten by a mad dog to save such an amount.”

As the CJP expressed dismay at the use of these words, Mr Sharif tendered an apology and said he should not have used such a language. “I’m sorry sir... my Lord.”

When he claimed he had never approved of the salaries, the CJP asked: “Just tell us how their salaries were approved. It is a simple question.”

CJP Nisar then reminded Mr Sharif that it was a serious issue and that he should take it seriously. “It’s a matter of public money. We will get it back,” he said.

Responding to the CJP’s remarks, Mr Sharif said: “Whatever judgement you give we will follow it.”

The chief justice told him that he would have to comply with it. “You have been chief minister for the last 10 years and what you have delivered? We want this money back,” he reiterated.

Mr Sharif responded: “Okay my lord you may order.”

As the other bench member, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, observed that NAB investigation had found corruption in the public sector companies, Mr Sharif said the bureau being an independent department should come up with clear evidence.

Earlier during the day, the CJP asked NAB to estimate the value of properties owned by the 56 chief executive officers.

The advocate general of Punjab told the court that the chief minister had no direct connection with the companies. The chief justice, however, rejected the argument, saying that “even a fly cannot move in the province without his involvement”, and directed the advocate general to approach the CM and ask him where he was and when he could appear before the bench.

Subsequently, the court was told that the chief minister would appear before it at 2pm.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
naeem gulzar
Jun 04, 2018 07:49am

well done CJP

Krishan Chand
Jun 04, 2018 07:50am

A good order with sound logic.

Bill
Jun 04, 2018 08:07am

Shahbaz does not look so confident now.

Khan
Jun 04, 2018 08:10am

Partial selective Justice.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

SC’s welcome move
Updated June 04, 2018

SC’s welcome move

A JOLT to the electoral system and general election schedule has prompted a necessary and sensible reaction by the...
June 04, 2018

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE notorious ‘encounter specialist’ is clearly not losing any sleep over the fact that he is on trial for...
June 04, 2018

Sexual harassment

FOR victims of sexual harassment, it is the fear of being disbelieved that stops many from reporting abuse. Recently...
Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.
June 03, 2018

Women’s labour

A RECENT report by the IMF includes a calculation which suggests that Pakistan’s GDP could be increased by up to...