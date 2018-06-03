England hammer Pakistan to win second Test and square series
England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.
Victory, completed inside three days, saw England level the two-match series at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first Test at Lord's by nine wickets.
It was also England's first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord's in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.
By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.
Jos Buttler's blistering 80 not out on Sunday saw England to a total of 363 and commanding first-innings lead of 189.
Pakistan then collapsed to 134, losing their last seven wickets for just 50 runs. Stuart Broad took three for 28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33.
The match ended when England captain Joe Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, held a sharp slip catch to dismiss last man Mohammad Abbas off the bowling of Broad.
Scenario at lunch
Earlier, England had closed on the win against Pakistan after Jos Buttler struck a blistering 80 not out before Anderson took two wickets.
Pakistan were 48 for three in their second innings at lunch, still 141 runs behind England's first-innings 363.
England resumed on 302 for seven, a lead of 128 runs, with Buttler 44 not out and Sam Curran, unbeaten on 16.
Curran, however, was out for 20 on his 20th birthday when he was well caught low down at second slip by Shafiq off Mohammad Abbas.
At this stage, no batsman in the innings had scored a fifty, although Dominic Bess had made a commendable 49 in his role as nightwatchman.
Buttler, dropped on just four on Saturday when Hasan Ali failed to hold a straightforward chance at midwicket, soon altered that statistic.
He went to fifty in style with two boundaries in as many balls off paceman Mohammad Abbas — an extra-cover driven four followed by a hooked six into the site where the Football Stand is being rebuilt.
Buttler was missed in the deep by Salahuddin on 66, the ball going for four. The very next ball saw Buttler drive medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for six over long-on.
But with Buttler five runs short of equalling his Test-best 85, made on debut against India at Southampton in 2014, No 11 Anderson was caught in the slips off Hasan Ali.
Buttler faced 101 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.
Azhar Ali struck the first ball of Pakistan's second innings, from Anderson, through extra-cover for four. But Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, bowled Azhar for 11 when the batsman played round a full and straight delivery that knocked over his middle stump.
And Pakistan were 30 for two when Haris Sohail (eight) saw a hard-hit drive off Anderson brilliantly caught one-handed by a diving Bess at extra-cover.
Any hope Asad Shafiq, one of Pakistan's more experienced batsman, might steady the innings ended when he was given out on review for five after a thin glove down the legside off Broad was caught down the legside by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.
Anderson had lunch figures of two for 23 in five overs.
Brief scores
Pakistan 1st Innings: 174 (Shadab Khan 56; S Broad 3-38, J Anderson 3-43, C Woakes 3-55)
England 1st Innings: 363 (J Buttler 80 no; Faheem Ashraf 3-60)
Pakistan 2nd Innings: 134 (S Broad 3-28, D Bess 3-33)
Result: England won by an innings and 55 runs
Series: Two-match series ends level at 1-1
Comments (42)
Pakistan's chances to win series are very slim - same old problems with weak betting. Nevertheless, the draw is better than losing the series!
Well played England. Show them who is the boss.
Staring at an innings defeat.. Didn't even put up a fight.
Its 91-4 with Salahuddin trying his best to salvage a face saving draw and there by winning the test series.
Sarfraz fails to make a contribution again. Why no questions or consequences for him?
Once again, green-shirts batting has fumbled when it mattered most. Unless a great miricle batting spectacular happens, the inevitable writing of defeat is on the wall. No doubt, it's very hard if not Impossible to effect a series victory against England in England.
@Mann Yes well played England but 1-1 result does not make anybody boss. Still if you insist then Pakistan is the boss because the series is being played in England.
Had England asked Pakistan to bat first in the 1st test, it would have been a similar story in the 1st test too. Pakistan were lucky to bat 2nd then.
after first match we thought no other team in the world can beat us in test cricket for another five years...but unfortunately tide turning against us....Our batting depth is very shllow...
Very well played England. Weak link is Amir, complete liability in the team. His taking a wicket is once every blue moon. Drop him.
@Khan.P yes were very lucky to win first test. If this is a 5 match series then England will win 4-1
Good performance by young pakistani team. It should have been a longer series.
I hope for brighter future and love from Indian Brothers.
It was just matter of luck that they won the first test
Matter of chance they won the first test otherwise their batting is fragile after the retirement of You nus n Misbah
Done and dusted. As predicted me yesterday - an innings win for England.
Pakistan lost by an innings and 55 runs. Series level. Not bad considering that it's a young team, still in its formative stages but how they batted in this test leaves a lot to be desired. Our weaknesses are still the same - brittle batting line up.
You guys are lucky that there is no 3rd Test match
Pakistan lost by an Innings & 55 runs. Within 3 days,that too with a session washed, so in 2.5 days it’s all over. 22 year wait gets little longer. Very bad performance!
If England would not have played badly in 1st Test they would have won 2-0.
Pakistani batsmen played the way they normally do in this test and it was familiar result.
England has won by an innings and some runs.
Excellent execution by English men. After all they are superior.
Winning first test at Lord’s was the fluke of this year! Second test showed real worth of Pakistan batting.
Irresponsible batting. Sarfaraz should open the innings along with someone other than Azhar Ali.
Azhar Ali is not reliable as a batsman or fielder. Time to review his selection.
@Fez If you don't put run on board no bowlers can help you.Don't forget Pakistan were playing without there main spinner and Babar Azaam in batting.There team management made mess with non selection of Fakar Zaman where you only win by hitting out.Usman Salahuddin was poor selection.
To draw the series is still a morale victory for Pakistan. Now Lets see what India can do they the so called number 1 test match team. Should be interesting. Pakistan did not let an English player score a century. Lets see if India can do the same!!! I dont think so
@TBH how do u figure that out? I think Pakistan would have beaten them in series if it was a longer series.
@Ash there is no such thing as fluke in cricket. India is playing next and we will see how well they do. I India does not have good enough bowlers to bowl England out twice. Pakistan did not let a single batsmen to score a century, let us see if I India can do that.
Why Asad Shafiq is continuing to play for Pakistan although he has a very poor record. He is never able to take his innings beyond 40 which clearly shows that when he becomes steady and go for long he think of resting in the pavilion. He never won any match for Pakistan and in last match he was trying to get out another good batsmen by taking a t20 type run in test match. Kick him out and try some other player.
Overconfidence was the greatest danger. Now it is back to business.
@Akhtar Hassan do you understand the difference between a defeat and an innings defeat? I am sure you do not.
Pakistan has alway been predictably unpredictable. Plays exceptionally well one day and hopelessly on another day. Simply put no consistency.
Jos Buttler vindicated his selection and the IPL’s aggressive cricket culture in the process.
@dean i can understand upur analysis. Pakistan did not let an englishman score a century? A defeat in less than 2.5 days. Do u understand that
Anytime Pakistan wins, it is a fluke; If we lose it is predictable. I think the comments are becoming more predictable than the cricket itself. We have a problem with test cricket - its all in the mindset. Sarfraz made a gutsy move by electing to bat first, his openers failed him - that is what we need to evaluate. I would have played Fakhar Zaman instead of Azhar Ali - he needed a break.
The irony about Pakistan cricket team is that they donot know about themselves clearly.Neither the captain nor the management know that their real strength is bowling not batting.When there bowling does well their batting get a little momentum. If the bowling failed the batting collapsed! See the the best example of this irony comparing the last two test in UK. Efficiency of batting, batting friendly conditions all these grammer of cricket is meaningless for this team.
@dean : Pakisthan didnt allowed english scoring century, but still why we lost the second test ? At the end of the day win only counts and not how many scored century...
@SARAH: I thought you mostly write sense. So, can you tell us why you think Fakhar and Babar is better than Usman? - It is true that Fakhar and Babar is slightly better than Usman in limited overs, but obviously not for Test. Actually, Pakistan Parchi selection, biases, discrimination, provincialism and nepotism is such that many deserving players do not even get selected. Unfortunate thing is that, from those selected, looking at their overall domestic performance, Saad Ali is better than all batsmen played, but he was left sitting on bench.
Pakistan bowling attack is one of the best in the world, and that means, having good domestic average matters a lot, as they are made against these bowlers. On the other hand, when team is selected from players playing in Pakistan, to compare them, one can only use their domestic performance as criteria, as environment and conditions in domestic matches are same for all, so players with better performance are better than others, without excuses.
Fawad Alam, we missed you in this test series. I hope the selection committee learn from their mistakes in future endeavors.
@Ash glory Hunters will always be glory Hunters, and haters will always be haters you can't win every game you don't lose every game Pakistan's got a very good record in England it's a drawn serious well done England well done Pakistan I'm proud of this very young team thee showed character and hunger to play for Pakistan and that's what matters most everybody can see bugs on his going through a transition. And now England has also started to go through a transition. They've introduced to three youngsters in their team the Old Horses are on their way out so don't be Pakistan haters and pro English if you are a Pakistani yourself get one thing clear.. we never had this for a very long time England have not won the series they drawn the series and also Pakistan did not lose the series they drawn the series
Pakistan was excellent in the first test but now they are fortunate that it is not a three match series
Getting 1-1 draw in England against England is an achievement. Green shirts played better than expected and deserve to be appreciated. They did not allow even one batsmen to score a century