England hammer Pakistan to win second Test and square series

AFPUpdated June 03, 2018

England's Dominic Bess (2L) celebrates with teammates after making the catch off the bowling of England's James Anderson to take the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail for 8 on the third day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on Sunday. — AFP
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq makes the crease on the third day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley. — AFP
England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Victory, completed inside three days, saw England level the two-match series at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first Test at Lord's by nine wickets.

It was also England's first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord's in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.

By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England also avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier, England had closed on the win against Pakistan after Jos Buttler struck a blistering 80 not out before James Anderson took two wickets.

Pakistan were 48 for three in their second innings at lunch on the third day, still 141 runs behind England's first-innings 363.

Imam-ul-Haq was 16 not out and Test debutant Usman Salahuddin two not out after the tourists thrashed England by nine wickets in the first match of this two-Test contest at Lord's.

England resumed on 302 for seven, a lead of 128 runs, with Buttler 44 not out and Sam Curran, unbeaten on 16.

Curran, however, was out for 20 on his 20th birthday when he was well caught low down at second slip by Shafiq off Mohammad Abbas.

At this stage, no batsman in the innings had scored a fifty, although Dominic Bess had made a commendable 49 in his role as nightwatchman.

Buttler, dropped on just four on Saturday when Hasan Ali failed to hold a straightforward chance at midwicket, soon altered that statistic.

He went to fifty in style with two boundaries in as many balls off paceman Mohammad Abbas — an extra-cover driven four followed by a hooked six into the site where the Football Stand is being rebuilt.

Buttler was missed in the deep by Salahuddin on 66, the ball going for four. The very next ball saw Buttler drive medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for six over long-on.

But with Buttler five runs short of equalling his Test-best 85, made on debut against India at Southampton in 2014, No 11 Anderson was caught in the slips off Hasan Ali.

Buttler faced 101 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Azhar Ali struck the first ball of Pakistan's second innings, from Anderson, through extra-cover for four. But Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, bowled Azhar for 11 when the batsman played round a full and straight delivery that knocked over his middle stump.

And Pakistan were 30 for two when Haris Sohail (eight) saw a hard-hit drive off Anderson brilliantly caught one-handed by a diving Bess at extra-cover.

Any hope Asad Shafiq, one of Pakistan's more experienced batsman, might steady the innings ended when he was given out on review for five after a thin glove down the legside off Stuart Broad was caught down the legside by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Anderson had lunch figures of two for 23 in five overs.

Comments (20)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 03, 2018 06:25pm

Pakistan's chances to win series are very slim - same old problems with weak betting. Nevertheless, the draw is better than losing the series!

Mann
Jun 03, 2018 06:26pm

Well played England. Show them who is the boss.

Lodhia Ebrahim
Jun 03, 2018 06:44pm

Staring at an innings defeat.. Didn't even put up a fight.

ExMohajirinUK
Jun 03, 2018 06:46pm

Its 91-4 with Salahuddin trying his best to salvage a face saving draw and there by winning the test series.

wsyed
Jun 03, 2018 07:14pm

Sarfraz fails to make a contribution again. Why no questions or consequences for him?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 03, 2018 07:20pm

Once again, green-shirts batting has fumbled when it mattered most. Unless a great miricle batting spectacular happens, the inevitable writing of defeat is on the wall. No doubt, it's very hard if not Impossible to effect a series victory against England in England.

Akhtar Hassan
Jun 03, 2018 07:22pm

@Mann Yes well played England but 1-1 result does not make anybody boss. Still if you insist then Pakistan is the boss because the series is being played in England.

Khan.P
Jun 03, 2018 07:22pm

Had England asked Pakistan to bat first in the 1st test, it would have been a similar story in the 1st test too. Pakistan were lucky to bat 2nd then.

citizen
Jun 03, 2018 07:26pm

after first match we thought no other team in the world can beat us in test cricket for another five years...but unfortunately tide turning against us....Our batting depth is very shllow...

Fez
Jun 03, 2018 08:06pm

Very well played England. Weak link is Amir, complete liability in the team. His taking a wicket is once every blue moon. Drop him.

TBH
Jun 03, 2018 08:07pm

@Khan.P yes were very lucky to win first test. If this is a 5 match series then England will win 4-1

Ved
Jun 03, 2018 08:09pm

Good performance by young pakistani team. It should have been a longer series.

I hope for brighter future and love from Indian Brothers.

B A Mir
Jun 03, 2018 08:14pm

It was just matter of luck that they won the first test

B A Mir
Jun 03, 2018 08:20pm

Matter of chance they won the first test otherwise their batting is fragile after the retirement of You nus n Misbah

John
Jun 03, 2018 08:26pm

Done and dusted. As predicted me yesterday - an innings win for England.

Fiz
Jun 03, 2018 08:27pm

Pakistan lost by an innings and 55 runs. Series level. Not bad considering that it's a young team, still in its formative stages but how they batted in this test leaves a lot to be desired. Our weaknesses are still the same - brittle batting line up.

Gaurav
Jun 03, 2018 08:27pm

You guys are lucky that there is no 3rd Test match

Anonymous
Jun 03, 2018 08:31pm

Pakistan lost by an Innings & 55 runs. Within 3 days,that too with a session washed, so in 2.5 days it’s all over. 22 year wait gets little longer. Very bad performance!

Sameer
Jun 03, 2018 08:32pm

If England would not have played badly in 1st Test they would have won 2-0.

Pakistani batsmen played the way they normally do in this test and it was familiar result.

Stranger
Jun 03, 2018 08:34pm

England has won by an innings and some runs.

