CJP hears father's appeal against Zainab telefilm

Rana BilalUpdated June 03, 2018

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday heard an appeal from Amin Ansari, the father of six-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January this year, against the making of a telefilm on his daughter without his permission.

Amin Ansari had announced his intent to sue a private television channel last month for making a telefilm on the horrific rape-cum-murder case that had jolted the entire country. The promotion of the telefilm drew widespread ire from Zainab's family and the public.

The telefilm, Zainab Kay Qatil, has 65 characters and has been written by known writer Umera Ahmed. Kashif Kabeer, the executive producer of the project, had said the telefilm would be screened in cinemas and international festivals.

Civil society, locals and social media users expressed their concern over the movie and the accompanying promotional image, which depicts a bearded man silencing a child ─ playing Zainab's character ─ with a hand over her mouth.

The image was heavily criticised on social media, with many flaying the filmmakers for being 'insensitive'.

Ansari, who today submitted an appeal to court, complained to CJP Nisar that a film was being made on his daughter without his permission.

CJP Nisar, taking notice of Ansari's appeal, conducted a hearing and ordered the Punjab Advocate General Asma Hamid and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf to submit reports to court.

He also questioned the role that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had played in the matter and asked for a report on the matter.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN, ZAINAB
Pakistan

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 03, 2018 05:19pm

Let's hope justice will prevail without further delays and publicity dramas!

Mohsin
Jun 03, 2018 05:36pm

What happened to the murder and rape of 300+ girls in Kasur! Banning an anchor does not solve the problem! Criminals and their protectors are still roaming free!

Faheem
Jun 03, 2018 05:37pm

I don’t know what is the purpose of such films. No body is going to change. Rapists will move around and no justice is expected from our flawed judicial system. Only thing it will do is that it will heart the sentiments of deceased innocent soul.

The sole purpose I think is to earn money. I don’t know where to live in this greedy world now.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jun 03, 2018 05:46pm

It is highly disgusting and abhorring act by those who do exploit any or for that matter everything between heaven and earth to make money out of it, irrespective of the immense pain and mental agony it may cause to parents of little Zainab, raped and brutally murder by a paedophile. The civil society which through its sustained and unrelenting pressure, was in the first place instrumental in apprehension of that fiend, is once again rattled by the poster showing a bearded person silencing the child, mainly done to appease western audiences. The father of the little angel has every right to sue these unscrupulous bunch of thugs bent to take advantage of this shameful and utterly bizarre criminal act, which shook the psyche of nation, to make commercial film without his permission. I, for one, am sure that our people loving CJP, who has come to the rescue of this poor man, will provide him justice & restore his rights which are full and equal as guaranteed by the country’s constitution

Shehzad
Jun 03, 2018 06:30pm

@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA I believe and totally agree with you.

