CJP hears father's appeal against Zainab telefilm

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday heard an appeal from Amin Ansari, the father of six-year-old Zainab who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January this year, against the making of a telefilm on his daughter without his permission.

Amin Ansari had announced his intent to sue a private television channel last month for making a telefilm on the horrific rape-cum-murder case that had jolted the entire country. The promotion of the telefilm drew widespread ire from Zainab's family and the public.

The telefilm, Zainab Kay Qatil, has 65 characters and has been written by known writer Umera Ahmed. Kashif Kabeer, the executive producer of the project, had said the telefilm would be screened in cinemas and international festivals.

Civil society, locals and social media users expressed their concern over the movie and the accompanying promotional image, which depicts a bearded man silencing a child ─ playing Zainab's character ─ with a hand over her mouth.

The image was heavily criticised on social media, with many flaying the filmmakers for being 'insensitive'.

Ansari, who today submitted an appeal to court, complained to CJP Nisar that a film was being made on his daughter without his permission.

CJP Nisar, taking notice of Ansari's appeal, conducted a hearing and ordered the Punjab Advocate General Asma Hamid and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf to submit reports to court.

He also questioned the role that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had played in the matter and asked for a report on the matter.