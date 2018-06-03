Former MQM leader Rashid Godil joins PTI
Rashid Godil, a former lawmaker and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.
Godil announced his decision to join the party during a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter's Bani Gala residence.
Former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Zulfi Bukhari also attended the meeting.
According to an official announcement by the PTI Central Media Department, Imran Khan "warmly welcomed" Godil in the party fold.
Godil, the notification said, expressed his complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and the PTI's manifesto.
On the occasion, Imran Khan issued a video message and said that the dream of making Pakistan a developed country could never be fulfilled without uplifting Karachi.
He expressed hope that the PTI would improve its performance in Karachi in the upcoming general elections, and 'predicted' that PTI would emerge as the single largest party in Karachi.
In his video message, Khan said that Godil's joining would help him bring 'real change' in Karachi. He said Godil had a good network in Karachi, which would prove beneficial for the PTI.
The reports of Godil's switching loyalties Pakistan had been in circulation in the social media for the past few weeks.
The 58-year-old politician belongs to the business community. He stepped into the political arena in 2005. The same year, with the help and support of MQM, he became Union Council Nazim. During the 2008 general election, he was elected MNA on an MQM ticket from NA-252, Karachi. He retained his NA membership from the same constituency in the 2013 general election.
In August 2015, Godil survived an assassination bid and was critically wounded after unidentified attackers opened fire at his vehicle near his residence in Karachi's Bahadurabad area. He had suffered five bullet wounds on his chest, head and arm.
Hidden hands in full action. Bye bye Godil.
Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough. Hopefully, you will stick with your new political party and will refrain from switching over when it matters most, like you just did with your old party?
Ik now feels proud in attracting electables for whom once he used to sau will die but not accept these guys cause PTI is a party of youth. What has happened to iK. Lets is all save IK. Might be another reasons is that die to poor performance in KPK now IK relies o corrupts and tried politicians to give him votes. But anyhow everyone is aware who is making the deal behind the scenes.
Pretty sad that a man of integrity and a member of a middle class party is forced to join the party of opportunists. We can see the sadness in the eyes of Mr Godil, but this is what the King Makers want unfortunately.
A brave and honest politician. Mr Godil can help resolve problems people of Karachi face on a daily basis. Good Job PTI.
Close to election these moves raise question on the credibility of movers. People in Karachi are now getting mature and know how to respond in elections for people changing loyalties
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice President of PTI is absent from these photos, whereas Jehangir Tareen is always there?
Such people are not considered as electable as he hails from a middle class whom MQM introduced to the world and now he has been forced to join PTI. Who will elect him in Karachi? I don't have to tell as we all know the answer.
Rashid Godil was unknown to his neighbors before elections 2013. Imran Khan thinks he can help PTI to win a seat who even does not live in Karachi anymore.
He was a good person in MQM but recent rift and grouping forced him to leave politics, but suddenly someone showed him the way of Bani Gala. Good luck to him I wish Imran Khan could him a ticket from KPK or Punjab.