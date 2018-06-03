DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former MQM leader Rashid Godil joins PTI

Amir WasimJune 03, 2018

Email


Godil announced his decision to join PTI after a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala.— Photo Courtesy: PTI
Godil announced his decision to join PTI after a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala.— Photo Courtesy: PTI

Rashid Godil, a former lawmaker and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Godil announced his decision to join the party during a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter's Bani Gala residence.

Former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Zulfi Bukhari also attended the meeting.

According to an official announcement by the PTI Central Media Department, Imran Khan "warmly welcomed" Godil in the party fold.

Godil, the notification said, expressed his complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and the PTI's manifesto.

On the occasion, Imran Khan issued a video message and said that the dream of making Pakistan a developed country could never be fulfilled without uplifting Karachi.

He expressed hope that the PTI would improve its performance in Karachi in the upcoming general elections, and 'predicted' that PTI would emerge as the single largest party in Karachi.

In his video message, Khan said that Godil's joining would help him bring 'real change' in Karachi. He said Godil had a good network in Karachi, which would prove beneficial for the PTI.

The reports of Godil's switching loyalties Pakistan had been in circulation in the social media for the past few weeks.

The 58-year-old politician belongs to the business community. He stepped into the political arena in 2005. The same year, with the help and support of MQM, he became Union Council Nazim. During the 2008 general election, he was elected MNA on an MQM ticket from NA-252, Karachi. He retained his NA membership from the same constituency in the 2013 general election.

In August 2015, Godil survived an assassination bid and was critically wounded after unidentified attackers opened fire at his vehicle near his residence in Karachi's Bahadurabad area. He had suffered five bullet wounds on his chest, head and arm.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Concerned
Jun 03, 2018 05:23pm

Hidden hands in full action. Bye bye Godil.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 03, 2018 05:24pm

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough. Hopefully, you will stick with your new political party and will refrain from switching over when it matters most, like you just did with your old party?

Islamabad morning
Jun 03, 2018 05:31pm

Ik now feels proud in attracting electables for whom once he used to sau will die but not accept these guys cause PTI is a party of youth. What has happened to iK. Lets is all save IK. Might be another reasons is that die to poor performance in KPK now IK relies o corrupts and tried politicians to give him votes. But anyhow everyone is aware who is making the deal behind the scenes.

Mohsin Malik
Jun 03, 2018 05:35pm

Pretty sad that a man of integrity and a member of a middle class party is forced to join the party of opportunists. We can see the sadness in the eyes of Mr Godil, but this is what the King Makers want unfortunately.

Pro Bono Publico
Jun 03, 2018 05:36pm

A brave and honest politician. Mr Godil can help resolve problems people of Karachi face on a daily basis. Good Job PTI.

LOYAl
Jun 03, 2018 05:36pm

Close to election these moves raise question on the credibility of movers. People in Karachi are now getting mature and know how to respond in elections for people changing loyalties

Fareed N
Jun 03, 2018 05:42pm

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice President of PTI is absent from these photos, whereas Jehangir Tareen is always there?

Jamal
Jun 03, 2018 06:31pm

Such people are not considered as electable as he hails from a middle class whom MQM introduced to the world and now he has been forced to join PTI. Who will elect him in Karachi? I don't have to tell as we all know the answer.

Danish
Jun 03, 2018 06:35pm

Rashid Godil was unknown to his neighbors before elections 2013. Imran Khan thinks he can help PTI to win a seat who even does not live in Karachi anymore.

Tanveer
Jun 03, 2018 06:36pm

He was a good person in MQM but recent rift and grouping forced him to leave politics, but suddenly someone showed him the way of Bani Gala. Good luck to him I wish Imran Khan could him a ticket from KPK or Punjab.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Turnout

Turnout

Cyril Almeida
The crisis is real and it’s multifaceted, and the closer we get to the election, the worse it may get.

Editorial

Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.
June 03, 2018

Women’s labour

A RECENT report by the IMF includes a calculation which suggests that Pakistan’s GDP could be increased by up to...
June 02, 2018

Parliament’s tenure

ON May 31, the National Assembly ended its tenure to become the third consecutive parliament in the country — and...
SC’s course correction
Updated June 02, 2018

SC’s course correction

A DAY after emphasising that disqualification of parliamentarians from public office should never be taken lightly, ...
June 02, 2018

Forex troubles

THE spread between the value at which the rupee is traded in the interbank market versus its value in the open ...