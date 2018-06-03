DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Security forces kill 6 'terrorists', repulse multiple attacks from across Afghan border

Dawn.comJune 03, 2018

Email


Security forces repulsed terrorist attacks from across the Pak-Afghan border, killing a total of six "terrorists" in two separates areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, the attacks targeted border posts and border fencing parties in the Bajaur area of KP and the Qamar Din Qarez area in Balochistan. Security personnel have foiled seven infiltration attempts in the Bajaur area alone during the last 24 hours, it added.

Take a look: Pakistan, Afghanistan in angry tangle over border fence

"Four security personnel and a soldier of the Pakistan Air Force, deployed at an observation post, got injured during the exchange of fire," read an ISPR press release.

"Taking advantage of ungoverned spaces and [with] facilitation [from] inside Afghanistan, terrorists are resorting to such attacks to prevent fencing and construction of border posts," it added.

Pakistan’s military has so far fenced off more than 43km of the frontier with Afghanistan. The military has also planned to recruit tens of thousands of new troops to man the border. It is not clear how long it will take to fence the entire boundary.

Authorities in Pakistan consider the fence mandatory for restriction of the movement of terrorists from across the country.

However, the government in Kabul has been opposing the move.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Jun 03, 2018 03:51pm

What's the use of US forces in Afghanistan if the superpower has no control over such terrorists? And they keep blaming Pakistan for their own failures!

Samar
Jun 03, 2018 04:00pm

Excellent. Defend Pakistan at all costs.

Naxalite
Jun 03, 2018 04:00pm

Expel Afghan immigrants immediately!

Naxalite
Jun 03, 2018 04:01pm

What a mess US have made out of Afghanistan

Orakzai
Jun 03, 2018 04:48pm

Our security forces looks good at the border. Border security responsibility is on the shoulder of our security forces.

Ahmed Saeed
Jun 03, 2018 05:01pm

Very strange. US and Afghanistan blame Pakistan for terror inside Afghanistan but oppose the move by Pakistan to seal the border.

Pakistani baluch
Jun 03, 2018 05:02pm

Pakistan should give the US an ultimatum.

Unless it acts against the Indian backed terror outfits operating out of Afghanistan, Pakistan will.

These are Indian terrorists paid by the Indian Government to kill Pakistanis.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Turnout

Turnout

Cyril Almeida
The crisis is real and it’s multifaceted, and the closer we get to the election, the worse it may get.

Editorial

Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.
June 03, 2018

Women’s labour

A RECENT report by the IMF includes a calculation which suggests that Pakistan’s GDP could be increased by up to...
June 02, 2018

Parliament’s tenure

ON May 31, the National Assembly ended its tenure to become the third consecutive parliament in the country — and...
SC’s course correction
Updated June 02, 2018

SC’s course correction

A DAY after emphasising that disqualification of parliamentarians from public office should never be taken lightly, ...
June 02, 2018

Forex troubles

THE spread between the value at which the rupee is traded in the interbank market versus its value in the open ...