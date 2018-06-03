DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC summons Shahbaz Sharif to explain how govt officers were hired as CEOs

Rana BilalJune 03, 2018

Email


Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday directed Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to appear before the court today and explain how government officers were hired as heads of public-sector private companies on extraordinarily high salaries.

A two-judge bench at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry has been hearing a suo motu notice of the appointment of a retired officer as the head of the Strategic Management and Internal Policy Unit on a salary package much higher than even the salary being drawn by the Punjab chief secretary.

Take a look: Punjab govt not giving up records, says NAB chief

The top judge also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to estimate the value of properties owned by the 56 chief executive officers under scrutiny.

During the hearing, the advocate general Punjab told the court that the chief minister had no direct connection with the companies. The chief justice, however, rejected the argument, saying that "not even a fly in the province can move without his involvement".

Justice Nisar told the advocate general to approach the chief minister and ask him where was he and when he could appear before the bench. Subsequently, the court was told that the chief minister will appear before the court at 2pm.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Turnout

Turnout

Cyril Almeida
The crisis is real and it’s multifaceted, and the closer we get to the election, the worse it may get.

Editorial

Updated June 03, 2018

Fears of poll delay

There is no obvious constitutional path to delaying the general election.
June 03, 2018

Women’s labour

A RECENT report by the IMF includes a calculation which suggests that Pakistan’s GDP could be increased by up to...
June 02, 2018

Parliament’s tenure

ON May 31, the National Assembly ended its tenure to become the third consecutive parliament in the country — and...
SC’s course correction
Updated June 02, 2018

SC’s course correction

A DAY after emphasising that disqualification of parliamentarians from public office should never be taken lightly, ...
June 02, 2018

Forex troubles

THE spread between the value at which the rupee is traded in the interbank market versus its value in the open ...