SC summons Shahbaz Sharif to explain how govt officers were hired as CEOs

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday directed Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to appear before the court today and explain how government officers were hired as heads of public-sector private companies on extraordinarily high salaries.

A two-judge bench at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry has been hearing a suo motu notice of the appointment of a retired officer as the head of the Strategic Management and Internal Policy Unit on a salary package much higher than even the salary being drawn by the Punjab chief secretary.

Take a look: Punjab govt not giving up records, says NAB chief

The top judge also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to estimate the value of properties owned by the 56 chief executive officers under scrutiny.

During the hearing, the advocate general Punjab told the court that the chief minister had no direct connection with the companies. The chief justice, however, rejected the argument, saying that "not even a fly in the province can move without his involvement".

Justice Nisar told the advocate general to approach the chief minister and ask him where was he and when he could appear before the bench. Subsequently, the court was told that the chief minister will appear before the court at 2pm.