Appeal of Zainab’s murderer to be heard next week

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday told the father of Zainab that the appeal of the convict against his sentence had been fixed for hearing before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

The chief justice said the bench to be headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa would resume its hearing on the appeal next week.

The chief justice also ordered the police to withdraw security from Haji Amin Ansari, the father of Zainab, who was abducted, raped and killed, saying that convict Imran Ali who could harm him was in jail now.

An anti-terrorism court handed down death penalty to Imran while the Lahore High Court dismissed his appeal against the sentence.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary told the court that another minor rape victim had been receiving necessary medical care at Children Hospital. He regretted that the condition of the minor was not satisfactory as her treatment was not possible in Pakistan or abroad.

APOLOGY: The chief justice accepted unconditional apology of two of the suspects involved in staging an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur.

The suspects, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan, appeared before the chief justice along with their parents and other family members. They appealed to the chief justice to pardon them as they did a great mistake. ‘We feel sorry for what we have done,” they said.

Chief Justice Nisar accepted their apology and ordered the police to cancel the case to the extent of Nasir Khan and Jamil. He also suspended the contempt of court proceedings against them pending before the Lahore high court.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2018