Sindh govt appears keen to regularise 22 officers appointed ‘illegally’

KARACHI: The Sindh government even in its last days appeared keen to regularise the services of 22 senior officers-cum-relatives of influential persons, who had been recruited “illegally” in 2012, it emerged on Saturday.

Informed sources said the officers were mostly close relatives of former lawmakers. They had been recruited directly in grade 17 and 18 by a selection committee led by the then secretary of minorities’ affairs department in 2012 by “misusing” his authority.

Subsequent investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) revealed glaring violations of laws and rules as some of the persons had been living abroad at the time of their test and interview for the posts while the others did not even have required qualification and experience.

Following the investigation, the accountability body filed a reference against 22 appointees and four senior officers who had recruited them. The reference is pending before a competent court.

Government’s stance

A recent official correspondent between the Sindh government and NAB showed that the provincial government has cited mainly three reasons for regularisation of their services such as recent judgments of the Sindh High Court, cabinet decision and the law titled the Sindh Regularisation of Ad Hoc and Contract Employees Act, 2013’.

The letter written on behalf of the Sindh government to NAB DG, Karachi, on May 10 pointed out that the SHC in its recent judgment had directed the respondents including the secretary of the minorities’ affairs department “to expedite regularisation of contract employees of the minorities’ affairs department within three months”.

NAB says rules were violated in the recruitment process

Besides, it has been stated that another bench of the SHC had also stayed proceedings arising out of reference (28 of 2015) against the then secretary of the minorities’ affairs and others in the said recruitment case.

After these orders, an opinion was obtained from the Sindh law department, which referred the case for regularisation of contract employees to the scrutiny committee concerned in the light of the said law.

Furthermore, the official letter pointed out that the Sindh cabinet in its meeting on March 29 had directed all departments “to initiate the process of regularisation of the contract employees”.

Later on, the Services, General Adminis­tration and Coordination Department held a meeting on April 30 for scrutinising the cases of contract employees.

However, the participants decided that the NAB Karachi should be contacted for seeking their views in the matter.

The participants of the meeting apprehended that the “contract employees may approach the SHC to initiate contempt proceedings as its decision has not been

implemented by the government of Sindh though almost two years have passed”, contents of the letter said.

NAB opinion

NAB in its response to the Sindh government’s letter has raised several objections by arguing that the government cannot invoke law for regularisation of services, which were illegal ab initio and cited two relevant judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to this effect, said sources familiar with this development.

The accountability body in its letter dated May 23 pointed out that the stay imposed on the trial of the accused in the illegal recruitment of 22 officers was vacated in 2017 and trial of the accused is still under process.

NAB believed that the order of the SHC on May 31, 2016 was issued “without mentioning NAB’s proceedings that prima facie means that necessary facts were not presented to the SHC with submission that NAB has held appointments under question as illegal,” adding that reference was already filed against the appointing authority as well as illegal appointees as the accused were facing trial.

Besides, NAB in its investigation had concluded that four senior officers of the minorities department including the then secretary had “misused” their authority by appointing 22 persons “illegally”.

It has been observed in the NAB letter that fake and forged appearance and assessment lists of the candidates were prepared as two recruited officers told NAB that they had never been called for any test/interview.

One of the recruited deputy directors was out of the country on the day of the interview.

Two other officers/assistant directors did not have required qualification as they received their Masters degrees after recruitment.

None of the 22 appointees fulfilled the criteria laid down in newspapers for appointment as “they did not possess necessary experience required for appointment in grade 17 and grade 18 and ineligible candidates were recommended for appointment on the basis of favouritism”, accused NAB.

Moreover, NAB believed that Sindh Regularisation of Ad Hoc and Contract Employees Act 2013 did not attract the appointments under question in minorities department as the said appointments were “illegal ab initio in view of findings of NAB on the basis of evidence and proceedings subsequent thereto”.

The accountability body contended that the said act attracts “regularisation of only those services with respect to which appointments on contractual basis were made in conformity with law, rules, procedures and approval of competent authority”.

NAB has advised the provincial government to appreciate “evidences” contained in the reference against 22 illegal appointees and take “administrative corrective measures” as per the law.

It has also cited Supreme Court’s judgments delivered in 2011 and 2015 respectively, which did not merit “regularisation of illegal appointments”.

NAB advised the competent authority in Sindh to recruit officers in grade 17 and 18 through Sindh Public Service Commission only as per law.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2018