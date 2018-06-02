DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh Rangers personnel intercept and kill suspected suicide attacker near Manghopir

Dawn.com | Ismail SasoliJune 02, 2018

Email


A suspected suicide attacker was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel near a Rangers check post located in Manghopir area on the outskirts of Karachi on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the "suspicious man" was trying to cross into Sindh from Balochistan near Northern Bypass when Rangers personnel spotted him during a search operation.

On this, the suspect opened fire at the security personnel, as a result of retaliatory fire the explosive jacket of the attacker exploded. Two Rangers personnel also sustained injuries as a result of the explosion.

Sector Commander Brigadier Naseem Pervez said that soldiers of Rangers’ 71 Wing foiled the suicide attack.

Meanwhile, BDS officials have been called to search and clear the site of incident.

In March this year, a soldier of Pakistan Rangers was killed and three others suffered injuries when a patrolling team of the paramilitary force came under attack in Lyari area on Karachi.

According to a statement of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, a mobile of the paramilitary personnel was passing through Ali Muhammad Zikri Muhalla when some unidentified people opened fire on it.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Surya Kant
Jun 02, 2018 09:22pm

Was he wearing a suicide vest.

Javid Shirazi
Jun 02, 2018 09:25pm

Well done.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 02, 2018

Parliament’s tenure

ON May 31, the National Assembly ended its tenure to become the third consecutive parliament in the country — and...
SC’s course correction
Updated June 02, 2018

SC’s course correction

A DAY after emphasising that disqualification of parliamentarians from public office should never be taken lightly, ...
June 02, 2018

Forex troubles

THE spread between the value at which the rupee is traded in the interbank market versus its value in the open ...
Updated June 01, 2018

On-time polls?

It would not be an exaggeration to claim that the very future of democracy in the country is dependent on this.
Updated June 01, 2018

‘Irrefutable evidence’

What has been an open secret for years has finally been acknowledged in more legal terms by NAB.
Updated June 01, 2018

Child marriage in KP

There is also an overwhelming need to address the underlying factors driving this harmful practice.