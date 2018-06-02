Sindh Rangers personnel intercept and kill suspected suicide attacker near Manghopir

A suspected suicide attacker was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel near a Rangers check post located in Manghopir area on the outskirts of Karachi on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the "suspicious man" was trying to cross into Sindh from Balochistan near Northern Bypass when Rangers personnel spotted him during a search operation.

On this, the suspect opened fire at the security personnel, as a result of retaliatory fire the explosive jacket of the attacker exploded. Two Rangers personnel also sustained injuries as a result of the explosion.

Sector Commander Brigadier Naseem Pervez said that soldiers of Rangers’ 71 Wing foiled the suicide attack.

Meanwhile, BDS officials have been called to search and clear the site of incident.

In March this year, a soldier of Pakistan Rangers was killed and three others suffered injuries when a patrolling team of the paramilitary force came under attack in Lyari area on Karachi.

According to a statement of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, a mobile of the paramilitary personnel was passing through Ali Muhammad Zikri Muhalla when some unidentified people opened fire on it.