PM Mulk directs govt's legal team to file appeal against LHC decision to revise nomination papers

Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk on Saturday directed the Attorney General Office in the law ministry to file an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s decision in which it had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to revise the nomination forms.

In its verdict released on Friday, the LHC had ruled that the nomination form to be submitted by candidates for upcoming general elections does not include mandatory information and declarations as required from the aspiring lawmakers by the Constitution and law, including details such as their educational background, criminal record or if they are dual nationals which were excluded by the parliament via Elections Act 2017.

At the moment it is not clear whether the federal government will file a review petition before the LHC or the appeal would be filed before the Supreme Court, seeking to stop implementation of the LHC decision.

Mulk has issued the directives to ensure holding of general elections on time. Soon after taking oath as the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan on Friday morning, Mulk had stated in categorical terms that the elections would be held on time and delay would not be allowed.

Earlier in the day, the ECP had announced that it will approach the Supreme Court against recent verdicts by Lahore and Balochistan high courts that put a question mark on the fate of the upcoming general elections.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) had declared delimitation of eight provincial constituencies in Quetta district null and void. Both the decisions had brought the holding of timely polls into question.

The ECP, following a session chaired by the election commissioner, prevented the returning officers from accepting nomination forms until June 4, adding that fresh directions would be issued after the SC decides on ECP's appeals.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani warned that any delay in elections would destabilise the state.

In a statement, Rabbani said the events of the past few days including the resolution of the Balochistan Assembly and various decisions of the superior courts were creating an atmosphere of uncertainty with regards to the holding of general elections on July 25.

"The failure of the state to fulfil its constitutional obligation under Article 224 of the Constitution of holding elections within 60 days will cast dark shadows on the federation," he said, adding that the federation under no circumstances could afford further destabilisation of the democratic process as this would lead to severe polarisation between the federation and the provinces, and also among the provinces.