ECP to approach SC regarding Lahore, Balochistan high courts' decisions affecting elections
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced that it will approach the Supreme Court against recent verdicts by Lahore and Balochistan high courts that put a question mark on the fate of the upcoming general elections.
The Lahore High Court (LHC), in its verdict released yesterday, had ordered the ECP to revise nomination forms to include information such as educational background and criminal record of candidates which was excluded by the parliament via Elections Act 2017.
Earlier, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) had declared delimitation of eight provincial constituencies in Quetta district null and void. Both the decisions had brought the holding of timely polls into question.
The ECP, following a session chaired by the election commissioner, prevented the returning officers from accepting nomination forms until June 4, adding that fresh directions would be issued after the SC decides on ECP's appeals.
Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer, announcing the commission's decision, vowed that the general elections would be held on July 25 as scheduled. However, while answering a question, he said that the commission had the right to amend the schedule by a day or two.
He clarified that the delay in receipt of nomination papers would be absorbed by the two to three days room available in the current schedule and hoped that the SC would decide on the appeals soon.
The official also said that the commission had asked for clarification from the governments that had posted officers recently without informing the ECP in violation of the rules.
Ayaz Sadiq to challenge LHC decision on nomination forms
Criticising the LHC's decision, outgoing National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced he would also file an appeal to declare the decision null and void.
"The petition was filed in December, 2017 and the whole country knew that the National Assmebly's tenure would end on May 31," Sadiq said in Lahore.
"But when does the judgement arrive? It arrives when NA completes its tenure and the NA which would have decided had it gone to it was never given a chance to do so."
"Secondly, the decision arrives after the election schedule was announced. What is the purpose and meaning of the decision coming after election schedule being announced?" he asked, adding that he was going to meet his lawyers to discuss the matter.
He said that the Senate elections happened with the same nomination papers in place and, to his knowledge, the Islamabad High Court recently rejected an identical petition last month. He added that the decision to simplify nomination papers had been taken by all parties in the parliament.
Sadiq said that he had been in contact with the PPP and is also trying to contact other political parties as the Elections Act was passed by consensus of all political parties.
He said that he would also appeal the courts to ensure elections are held according to the schedule announced by ECP, on July 25.
ECP criminal silence over drastic changes in nomination form tells a lot we need to first get rid of present ECP and to form a new professional and clean ECP if we want free and fair elections and better future for our coming generations
Every citizen of the country should consider to boycott this selection, I mean elections till correct census and delimitations are done. This current ECP is acting like a political wing of Corruption Mafias PML-N and PPP. Take action now before this rigged election system bring these mafias in to power once again.
Rigging technic has already been started by powerful politicians in the country. When can our country be free from these so called election mafia.
Corrupt and inept, saving the skins of each other.
This election commission is useless. They are not doing there job properly. Last time in 2013 they promised in court that they give right to overseas Pakistani right to vote from abroad via Pakistan embassy or online. But after lapse of another 5 years nothing happened. Again there plea is time is very short so we will do it next time.
I appeal to Supreme court to make sure that overseas Pakistan can vote in this coming elections. Nadra officially presented there case that they already developed software for this purpose but this election commission is not ready to implement it for other reasons
Clear attempt by PMLN to rig elections. Go SC! Bring justice to Pakistan!
Simplify the nomination papers! Are you kidding. You want to hide your wealth. Its going to happen. The Courts will rule and the rights of the common man must be preserved. There will be no delay. It will be done post-haste.
Why PTI was silent on this amendment? It created lot of hue and cry on Parliamentarians who had Aqamas and bank defaulters etc but remained an spectator on this evil amendment.
Pmln, ppp are clearly involved in rigging the election process.
This is treason
It seems like ECP and corrupt politicians are on the same page.
How can you defend those changes in the form. This is a fraud committed by All parliamentarians. Not one part, all. Accepting the changes means criminals, foreigners, tax evaders and uneducated/ Jahils should be allowed to contest the election. Where is the outcry of media and civil society?
First accountability, then election. The nation can not afford to be ruled by the corrupt mafia any more.o