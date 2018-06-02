Hamza Shahbaz's alleged wife seeks help from CJP, asks for security against threats

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered inspector general of Punjab to provide security to Ayesha Ahad — the woman who claims to be the spouse of PML-N politician Hamza Shahbaz and accuses former provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah of harassing and threatening her.

The matter was taken up by the court after Ayesha, in her individual capacity, had contacted the chief justice a day earlier and told him how her and her daughter's lives were under threat. At this, the chief justice had asked her to appear in the Supreme Court's Lahore registry today.

After the court's proceedings began on Saturday, the chief justice, while presiding a two-member bench, summoned Hamza to appear in the court at 1pm and directed the advocate general Punjab to ensure his presence.

"We cannot see anyone's life under threat," Justice Nisar remarked.

Later in the day, the advocate general told the chief justice that Hamza is out of the country and is expected to return in three to four days.

The chief justice, following the development, instructed the IGP to provide security to Ayesha and ordered for her complaint record to be submitted to the court by June 6. He also ordered Hamza to personally appear in the court at its next hearing.

Ayesha, who is the daughter of a PML-Q leader, claims that in October 3, 2011 Hamza and his father Shahbaz Sharif had registered a ‘false and baseless case’ against her, following which she and her daughter were arrested by police and subjected to torture. She had claimed that her only fault was that she wanted Hamza to recognise her as his wife.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had released her on bail on October 7 that year and had also ordered the police high-ups to take action against the police personnel involved in torturing Ayesha.

But the sessions court's directives for action against Ayesha's torturers was never acted upon — at which Justice Nisar expressed his irritation today.

The chief justice ordered for an immediate filing of a first information report (FIR) against those nominated in Ayesha's complaint — including Hamza — and also called for the names of the police officers who had prevented any action from being taken against the court's earlier directive.