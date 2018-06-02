DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hamza Shahbaz's alleged wife seeks help from CJP, asks for security against threats

Rana BilalJune 02, 2018

Email


Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered inspector general of Punjab to provide security to Ayesha Ahad — the woman who claims to be the spouse of PML-N politician Hamza Shahbaz and accuses former provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah of harassing and threatening her.

The matter was taken up by the court after Ayesha, in her individual capacity, had contacted the chief justice a day earlier and told him how her and her daughter's lives were under threat. At this, the chief justice had asked her to appear in the Supreme Court's Lahore registry today.

After the court's proceedings began on Saturday, the chief justice, while presiding a two-member bench, summoned Hamza to appear in the court at 1pm and directed the advocate general Punjab to ensure his presence.

"We cannot see anyone's life under threat," Justice Nisar remarked.

Later in the day, the advocate general told the chief justice that Hamza is out of the country and is expected to return in three to four days.

The chief justice, following the development, instructed the IGP to provide security to Ayesha and ordered for her complaint record to be submitted to the court by June 6. He also ordered Hamza to personally appear in the court at its next hearing.

Ayesha, who is the daughter of a PML-Q leader, claims that in October 3, 2011 Hamza and his father Shahbaz Sharif had registered a ‘false and baseless case’ against her, following which she and her daughter were arrested by police and subjected to torture. She had claimed that her only fault was that she wanted Hamza to recognise her as his wife.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had released her on bail on October 7 that year and had also ordered the police high-ups to take action against the police personnel involved in torturing Ayesha.

But the sessions court's directives for action against Ayesha's torturers was never acted upon — at which Justice Nisar expressed his irritation today.

The chief justice ordered for an immediate filing of a first information report (FIR) against those nominated in Ayesha's complaint — including Hamza — and also called for the names of the police officers who had prevented any action from being taken against the court's earlier directive.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Jun 02, 2018 02:54pm

Finally her pleas are getting heard. Good of CJ to do the right thing. Punish the guilty even if he is powerful son of CM.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 02, 2018

Parliament’s tenure

ON May 31, the National Assembly ended its tenure to become the third consecutive parliament in the country — and...
SC’s course correction
Updated June 02, 2018

SC’s course correction

A DAY after emphasising that disqualification of parliamentarians from public office should never be taken lightly, ...
June 02, 2018

Forex troubles

THE spread between the value at which the rupee is traded in the interbank market versus its value in the open ...
Updated June 01, 2018

On-time polls?

It would not be an exaggeration to claim that the very future of democracy in the country is dependent on this.
Updated June 01, 2018

‘Irrefutable evidence’

What has been an open secret for years has finally been acknowledged in more legal terms by NAB.
Updated June 01, 2018

Child marriage in KP

There is also an overwhelming need to address the underlying factors driving this harmful practice.