Former chief secretary Fazalur Rahman takes oath as Sindh caretaker CM
Sindh's former chief secretary Fazalur Rahman on Saturday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of the province.
Rahman was the consensus candidate of the ruling PPP and all opposition groups in the now dissolved Sindh Assembly for the office of the caretaker CM.
Governor Muhammad Zubair administered the oath to Rahman under Article 224 of the Constitution at a ceremony held at the Governor House. The ceremony was attended by the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah, members of political parties and officers of law enforcement agencies, including Inspector General Sindh A.D. Khowaja.
The caretaker chief minister is expected to present names of his cabinet members to the governor within the next two to three days.
Rahman was presented with a guard of honour after his arrival at the Chief Minister House.
He is the first among the provincial caretaker chief ministers to take oath as other provinces are still undecided on the names for the interim posts.
A former chief secretary, Rahman emerged as the consensus candidate for the top slot on Thursday night — which was the last day for outgoing Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and leader of the opposition Khwaja Izharul Hasan to jointly name their nominee — after the dissolution of the provincial assembly on completion of its tenure on May 28.
Before joining the Sindh government, Rahman had served as federal secretary for ports and shipping. He served as the Sindh chief secretary between 2005 and 2010, with a break of eight months when Shakil Durrani and Ejaz Qureshi had served as chief secretary.
He had also served as secretary of the excise and finance departments and remained the accountant general of the province.
After retirement, he also served as an adviser to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.
Until his announcement as the caretaker chief minister, he was a member of a committee formed for the appointment of vice chancellors of the public sector universities in the province.
Let's hope new caretaker CM of Sind will act impartially and honestly without being pressurized or giving favours to anyone - no matter who they are!
Congratulations on assuming the charge of caretaker CM of Sindh. The people of Sindh wants you to deliver your duty with full devotion and dedication supervise the process of general elections in free, fair and transparent manner, so that the real representatives of the people could be chosen.
At least Sindh Cautious is very clear what about Punjab??
This is not consensus . This is corruption to it’s core .. the consensus was made by giving bribery to the parties. Just do some research and check fazulur rehman background profile.
Welcome to the unique and niche club of care-taker Chief Ministers. Keep it up and hang on tough.