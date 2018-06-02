DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former chief secretary Fazalur Rahman takes oath as Sindh caretaker CM

Dawn.comUpdated June 02, 2018

Email


Sindh's former chief secretary Fazalur Rahman on Saturday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

Rahman was the consensus candidate of the ruling PPP and all opposition groups in the now dissolved Sindh Assembly for the office of the caretaker CM.

Governor Muhammad Zubair administered the oath to Rahman under Article 224 of the Constitution at a ceremony held at the Governor House. The ceremony was attended by the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah, members of political parties and officers of law enforcement agencies, including Inspector General Sindh A.D. Khowaja.

The caretaker chief minister is expected to present names of his cabinet members to the governor within the next two to three days.

Rahman was presented with a guard of honour after his arrival at the Chief Minister House.

He is the first among the provincial caretaker chief ministers to take oath as other provinces are still undecided on the names for the interim posts.

A former chief secretary, Rahman emerged as the consensus candidate for the top slot on Thursday night — which was the last day for outgoing Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and leader of the opposition Khwaja Izharul Hasan to jointly name their nominee — after the dissolution of the provincial assembly on completion of its tenure on May 28.

Before joining the Sindh government, Rahman had served as federal secretary for ports and shipping. He served as the Sindh chief secretary between 2005 and 2010, with a break of eight months when Shakil Durrani and Ejaz Qureshi had served as chief secretary.

He had also served as secretary of the excise and finance departments and remained the accountant general of the province.

After retirement, he also served as an adviser to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.

Until his announcement as the caretaker chief minister, he was a member of a committee formed for the appointment of vice chancellors of the public sector universities in the province.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 02, 2018 12:30pm

Let's hope new caretaker CM of Sind will act impartially and honestly without being pressurized or giving favours to anyone - no matter who they are!

Jalbani Baloch
Jun 02, 2018 01:27pm

Congratulations on assuming the charge of caretaker CM of Sindh. The people of Sindh wants you to deliver your duty with full devotion and dedication supervise the process of general elections in free, fair and transparent manner, so that the real representatives of the people could be chosen.

Abbasshah
Jun 02, 2018 01:44pm

At least Sindh Cautious is very clear what about Punjab??

Owais
Jun 02, 2018 01:45pm

This is not consensus . This is corruption to it’s core .. the consensus was made by giving bribery to the parties. Just do some research and check fazulur rehman background profile.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 02, 2018 01:48pm

Welcome to the unique and niche club of care-taker Chief Ministers. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 02, 2018

Parliament’s tenure

ON May 31, the National Assembly ended its tenure to become the third consecutive parliament in the country — and...
SC’s course correction
Updated June 02, 2018

SC’s course correction

A DAY after emphasising that disqualification of parliamentarians from public office should never be taken lightly, ...
June 02, 2018

Forex troubles

THE spread between the value at which the rupee is traded in the interbank market versus its value in the open ...
Updated June 01, 2018

On-time polls?

It would not be an exaggeration to claim that the very future of democracy in the country is dependent on this.
Updated June 01, 2018

‘Irrefutable evidence’

What has been an open secret for years has finally been acknowledged in more legal terms by NAB.
Updated June 01, 2018

Child marriage in KP

There is also an overwhelming need to address the underlying factors driving this harmful practice.