We won’t let election be postponed: Nawaz

FAISALABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says some parliamentarians of Balochistan Assembly had tabled a resolution to postpone the general election on the pretext of Haj and rainy season but Haj would be performed one month after the election and rains are not the reason to halt the polls.

Urging the masses to stop any move to halt the election, he hoped that the public would not allow delay in the election.

“We will not let the election be postponed even for an hour,” he expressed his resolve while asking the Balochistan parliamentarians whose language they had been speaking.

Nawaz was addressing a PML-N workers convention at Miani, Dijkot, on Friday

He asked his party workers to remain active at the polling booths till termination of the entire election process, assuring them that the PML-N would be the victorious party.

Criticising the apex court decision against him, the former PM said the masses would have to reverse this decision with the power of their votes as it had hit the interest of the country and halted its prosperity.

“I have appeared before the courts 80 times. The judges ousted me for holding a work permit and not receiving salary from my son. I am being penalised for serving the masses, putting the country on the right track, constructing motorways and eradicating the power outages and terrorism,” he added.

Nawaz declared that he had not committed corruption even of a single penny.

Quoting the media reports, he said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif were inaugurating the development projects while the Khyper-Pakhtunkhwa government had no project to inaugurate.

He claimed that people of KP were fed up with the government of Imran Khan as he had done nothing for them.

Nawaz raised slogans for the sanctity of the votes and asked his supporters to join sloganeering with him.

His daughter, Maryam Nawaz, also addressed the gathering.

