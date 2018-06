Indian security personnel crush Kashmiri man under armoured vehicle in Srinagar

Indian security personnel reportedly drove an armoured vehicle wildly into a crowd of protesters in Srinagar on Friday, slamming into a half-dozen people and crushing one man beneath its wheels, injuring him critically, locals said.

Officials denied the claims and said that the vehicle was surrounded by a crowd of angry young men, some of whom fell beneath the jeep-like car when they tried to pull the soldiers out and lynch them.

“It was a situation created by the crowd. We showed extreme restraint,” said Sanjay Sharma, a spokesman for the paramilitary force involved.

A police officer offered a third version. The vehicle, he said, accidentally strayed into an area crowded with protesters, then struck some people when the driver realised what had happened and tried to get quickly away.

“It was a mistake,” said the police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to comment.

An AP photographer captured the horror in a series of photographs, though even he couldn't see how everything transpired.

Protesters regularly spill into the streets of Srinagar after Friday prayer services, demanding an end to New Delhi's rule over India-held Kashmir.

The protests were largely peaceful on Friday, with security forces hanging back after the previous week, when over 50 people were injured in fierce clashes.

“Police and soldiers were standing at a safe distance from the crowd, avoiding confrontation. And then from nowhere this vehicle ran into the crowd,” said resident Reyaz Ahmed.

The vehicle rocked back and forth for about 30 seconds when one protester was caught beneath it, finally driving away from the furious crowd.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in held Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan territory divided between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

In recent years, the Indian-held region has seen renewed suspected militant attacks and repeated public protests against Indian rule.

Separatists have been fighting Indian control since 1989, demanding that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the separatist groups, a charge Pakistan denies.

Most Kashmiris support the separatists' cause while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.