Headingley Test: Pakistan collapse gives England early edge
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was left pondering his decision to bat first after a collapse handed England the advantage on the first day of the second Test at Headingley on Friday.
England were 106 for two at stumps, just 68 runs behind Pakistan's lowly first-innings 174 all out.
England captain Joe Root was 29 not out on his Yorkshire home ground, with nightwatchman Dominic Bess unbeaten on nought.
The one sadness for England was that Alastair Cook, their all-time leading Test run-scorer, fell shortly before stumps for 46.
Earlier, Shadab Khan took Pakistan to three figures as the teenage leg-spinner made his third fifty in successive Tests.
But the tourists' top order struggled as England's veteran new-ball duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, much criticised for bowling too short in Pakistan's nine-wicket win in the first Test of a two-match series at Lord's, produced a succession of fuller-length deliveries.
Pakistan arrived in Leeds knowing that if they avoided defeat they would be able to celebrate their first Test series win in England for 22 years.
Friday's pitch looked a good one to bat on but humid and overcast conditions offered to assist the bowlers. Sarfraz's decision to bat was an especially bold move given England made just 184 in their first innings at Lord's.
And it was not long before Broad was on his way to a return of three for 38 in 15 overs, with Anderson taking three for 43.
All-rounder Chris Woakes, one of a trio of changes, took three for 55.
Pakistan saw all their top four dismissed before lunch and early in the second session they lost three wickets for one run in 14 balls to be 79 for seven.
Shadab impresses again
But Shadab, fresh from Test fifties against Ireland in Dublin and England at Lord's, inspired a late-order revival as Pakistan's last three wickets added 95 runs.
In the morning, Broad almost had opener Imam-ul-Haq lbw for nought before removing the nephew of Pakistan selection chief and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq for a duck in any event.
England's catching, as well as their batting and bowling, had been below standard at Lord's but after Root held a sharp, high chance at third slip following Imam's edged drive.
Azhar Ali ground out a two off 29 balls, an innings that ended when the opener was lbw to a Broad inswinger.
Warwickshire seamer Woakes removed Haris Sohail, who had battled his way to 28, when the left-hander opened the face and edged a simple catch to second-slip Dawid Malan.
Asad Shafiq hit five fours in his 27 before edging a good ball from Woakes to Cook at first slip.
Cook dropped several catches at Lord's and needed a juggle to hold this one.
Shadab, a shining light for Pakistan, commandingly pulled Woakes for four to complete an impressive 48-ball fifty featuring nine boundaries.
He was last man out when dismissed by fellow 19-year-old Sam Curran as the Surrey left-arm seamer, included after Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring, marked his Test debut with a wicket.
England collapses have featured prominently in their current run of six defeats in eight Tests.
But Keaton Jennings, one of 12 openers to have partnered Cook in the six years since Andrew Strauss retired, helped justify his recall by making 29 in a stand of 53 before he was caught behind off medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf.
Cook had rarely looked in any trouble until he gloved a hook off Hasan Ali to wicket-keeper Sarfraz.
Teams
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Comments (21)
Pakistan 63/4 in 25 overs.
It is shaping exactly like the first test but teams are reversed.
This is all due to Sarfaraz stupidity, the whole world was shocked wen he decided to bat on this track in overcast condition This track is know for low scoring runs, what stupidity.
Let's hope and pray that the green-shirts stay focused, don't get complacent or distracted and show the same unity, faith, dedication and discipline as examplified in the first test at the historic Lords Cricket Ground last week. They must also understand that after 22 long and painful years, they have a golden chance to win a series against England in England. Keep it up and hang on tough.
When was the last time Sarfraz scored a 50 or a hundred? Totally unreliable!
Wrong decision by Pakistan to bat first. They did the same mistake what England did in the first test match. Now it will be very difficult to save the match from current position.
England would be laughing at Pakistan for giving them the opportunity to level the series.
A wonderful opportunity missed by Pakistan it seems.
As I have been saying Sarfraz is a poor captain and can’t bat. Why bat when you have England batsmen on the run and have good bowlers. The ball is hooping around everywhere, and an opportunity thrown away.
The green shirts are a better team and deserve to win. Best of luck from India
Bowling has always been Pakistan's strength, they should have gone to their strength and should have bowled first especially when they had won the toss.
114/8 now. Back to square one.
@Hindustani "The green shirts are a better team and deserve to win. Best of luck from India"
Thank you. We wish good luck to India tour of England this summer
Pakistan 174 all out - once again top betting failed in typical English condition. Let's see how our bowlers will perform, it's going to be tough for Pakistan in this test!
Hopeless performance by Sarfaraz. Salahuddin is not a test cricket level batsman but he's not be blamed unless it is PARCHI case. Selectors are to be blamed for their ego enhanced with arrogance. On a wicket like this the team needs a player who is capable of staying at the wicket, who has patience and confidence to face the challenge. Fortunately Fawad has all these qualities but unfortunately the hierarchy of the PCB is continuously ignoring him . This is ridiculous.
Pakistan got lucky in first test. Like they became lucky in Campions trophy.
Shadab should bat before Sarfaraz. Drop Imamul Haq to number 5 and let someone else open the innings.
Totally agree with Nadeem. A very very poor decision to bat first after winning the toss when most of the regular batsmen in the team are non performing for long long time including the captain.It will be very very difficult to save the match except the help of bad weather now.The captain and the management should know the strength of the team well.
Sarfraz explained his decision to bat first by saying: “It looks like a good pitch, a dry pitch, so hopefully we can post a good score.” I am surprised that before the toss, the Pak team management did not test the atmosphere by bowling a new ball, a slightly used ball and a roughed up ball on the side to see how much the ball is swinging in the air.
Pakistan will lose this match.
@wsyed we want kami akmal
Why Fakar Zaman would not be playing ahead of Usman Salahuddin only Pakistan team Management could be so stupid to do same
Finally, England became serious.