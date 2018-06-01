DAWN.COM

Headingley Test: Pakistan bundled out for 174 after late resistance

AFPUpdated June 01, 2018

England's Alastair Cook (C) celebrates with teammates after making the catch to take the wicket of Pakistan's Asad Shafiq for 27 on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on June 1, 2018. — AFP
Pakistan's Asad Shafiq hits a shot for four runs on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England. — AFP
England's Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket as he bowls on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on Friday. — AFP
England bundled out Pakistan for 174 before tea on day one of the second and final test, with only lower-order resistance led by Shadab Khan helping the tourists to a respectable total at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan's batsmen failed to handle a swinging and seaming ball as England's pace attack led by the old guard of Stuart Broad (3-38) and James Anderson (3-43) reaped the rewards for bowling a fuller length than they did in a nine-wicket loss in the first test at Lord's.

After winning the toss, Pakistan slumped to 79-7 and then 113-8 before a 53-run stand between Shadab (56) and Hasan Ali (24) for the 10th wicket frustrated England.

Recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes also picked up three wickets, while 19-year-old left-armer Sam Curran marked his debut by taking the last wicket, of Mohammad Abbas (1).

Earlier, openers Imamul Haq and Azhar Ali fell without adding much to the scoreboard. Haris Sohail (28) later nicked it to the slips, followed by Asad Shafiq (27). Both the wickets were taken by pacer Chris Woakes.

Soon after Pakistan resumed innings at 68-4 after lunch, skipper Sarfaz Ahmed (14) was bowled by James Anderson. Debutant Usman Salahuddin was the next to fall after making only four runs.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had been struggling with a torn left hamstring, was ruled out on the morning of the match.

He was replaced by 19-year-old debutant left-arm seamer Sam Curran as England made three changes in total to the side that suffered a nine-wicket thrashing by Pakistan inside four days in the first Test of this two-match series at Lord's.

Comment: Pakistan in focus for a series win

Keaton Jennings replaced struggling opening batsman Mark Stoneman and pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes came in for dropped fast bowler Mark Wood.

Pakistan were forced into making one change, with middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin given a Test debut after Babar Azam suffered a broken arm while facing Stokes at Lord's.

Sarfraz explained his decision to bat first by saying: “It looks like a good pitch, a dry pitch, so hopefully we can post a good score.”

England captain Joe Root, playing on his Yorkshire home ground, added: “It's humid today so we might get swing and we have to use what we get with a fresh pitch.

“We were below par in the last Test and the fact the game has come around so quickly has helped us.”

Curran was presented with his Test cap by Graham Thorpe, England's one-day international batting coach.

“It was nice to give Sam his cap,” Thorpe, a former Surrey and England batsman, told BBC Radio's Test Match Special. "To present it to a Surrey player, at his age, was really special."

“He's a talented player. England's search for a left-arm seamer is well documented and it's a great opportunity for Sam,” Thorpe added.

If Pakistan avoid defeat, they will win their first Test series in England since 1996.

England, who have lost six of their last eight Tests, are looking to avoid a third straight series loss after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.

Teams

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Comments (21)

Anonymous
Jun 01, 2018 04:58pm

Pakistan 63/4 in 25 overs.

Desi
Jun 01, 2018 05:14pm

It is shaping exactly like the first test but teams are reversed.

Nauman
Jun 01, 2018 05:28pm

This is all due to Sarfaraz stupidity, the whole world was shocked wen he decided to bat on this track in overcast condition This track is know for low scoring runs, what stupidity.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 01, 2018 05:34pm

Let's hope and pray that the green-shirts stay focused, don't get complacent or distracted and show the same unity, faith, dedication and discipline as examplified in the first test at the historic Lords Cricket Ground last week. They must also understand that after 22 long and painful years, they have a golden chance to win a series against England in England. Keep it up and hang on tough.

wsyed
Jun 01, 2018 05:57pm

When was the last time Sarfraz scored a 50 or a hundred? Totally unreliable!

Nadeem A
Jun 01, 2018 06:23pm

Wrong decision by Pakistan to bat first. They did the same mistake what England did in the first test match. Now it will be very difficult to save the match from current position.

England would be laughing at Pakistan for giving them the opportunity to level the series.

A wonderful opportunity missed by Pakistan it seems.

Riaz
Jun 01, 2018 06:23pm

As I have been saying Sarfraz is a poor captain and can’t bat. Why bat when you have England batsmen on the run and have good bowlers. The ball is hooping around everywhere, and an opportunity thrown away.

Hindustani
Jun 01, 2018 06:25pm

The green shirts are a better team and deserve to win. Best of luck from India

Nadeem A
Jun 01, 2018 06:29pm

Bowling has always been Pakistan's strength, they should have gone to their strength and should have bowled first especially when they had won the toss.

pervez
Jun 01, 2018 06:49pm

114/8 now. Back to square one.

Shahryar Shirazi
Jun 01, 2018 06:52pm

@Hindustani "The green shirts are a better team and deserve to win. Best of luck from India"

Thank you. We wish good luck to India tour of England this summer

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 01, 2018 07:36pm

Pakistan 174 all out - once again top betting failed in typical English condition. Let's see how our bowlers will perform, it's going to be tough for Pakistan in this test!

LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 01, 2018 07:42pm

Hopeless performance by Sarfaraz. Salahuddin is not a test cricket level batsman but he's not be blamed unless it is PARCHI case. Selectors are to be blamed for their ego enhanced with arrogance. On a wicket like this the team needs a player who is capable of staying at the wicket, who has patience and confidence to face the challenge. Fortunately Fawad has all these qualities but unfortunately the hierarchy of the PCB is continuously ignoring him . This is ridiculous.

Bhola bhala
Jun 01, 2018 07:48pm

Pakistan got lucky in first test. Like they became lucky in Campions trophy.

optimist
Jun 01, 2018 07:54pm

Shadab should bat before Sarfaraz. Drop Imamul Haq to number 5 and let someone else open the innings.

manzoor
Jun 01, 2018 08:27pm

Totally agree with Nadeem. A very very poor decision to bat first after winning the toss when most of the regular batsmen in the team are non performing for long long time including the captain.It will be very very difficult to save the match except the help of bad weather now.The captain and the management should know the strength of the team well.

Yawar
Jun 01, 2018 08:35pm

Sarfraz explained his decision to bat first by saying: “It looks like a good pitch, a dry pitch, so hopefully we can post a good score.” I am surprised that before the toss, the Pak team management did not test the atmosphere by bowling a new ball, a slightly used ball and a roughed up ball on the side to see how much the ball is swinging in the air.

Rajesh
Jun 01, 2018 08:51pm

Pakistan will lose this match.

Waheed Khan
Jun 01, 2018 08:55pm

@wsyed we want kami akmal

Sarah
Jun 01, 2018 09:10pm

Why Fakar Zaman would not be playing ahead of Usman Salahuddin only Pakistan team Management could be so stupid to do same

Observer
Jun 01, 2018 09:18pm

Finally, England became serious.

