PML-N dissidents Zulfiqar Khosa joins PTI
PML-N dissident Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), party Chief Imran Khan confirmed on Friday.
Khan and Zulfiqar Khosa made the announcement after their meeting at the latter's residence in Lahore earlier today. Dost Muhammad also attended the meeting.
Former Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khosa made no secret of his disagreements with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif in the past.
In 2014, he had announced a plan to oust the Sharif brothers from the PML-N in order to "cleanse the party" from their "influence".
In 2016, Khosa had demanded Nawaz to step down as prime minister after he was caught up in the Panama Papers scandal.
Earlier this month, Dawn had reported that Khosa was planning on joining another party.
Khan defends withdrawal of Nasir Khosa's name
Imran Khan also defended PTI's about-turn, where the party withdrew Nasir Khosa's name for the post of Punjab's caretaker chief minister after his appointment was all but confirmed.
"We withdrew his name after it became controversial," the PTI chief insisted. "The important thing is not that the name was withdrawn, the important thing is to ensure that the elections are free and fair."
When asked about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak's insistence that elections in Fata be held at the same time as the rest of the country, Khan said that the demand was genuine. "If elections in Fata are held a few months after the general elections, the new MPAs will be inducted in the KP Assembly at a later stage. He [Khattak] fears that this will destabilise the government. We don't want the elections to be delayed, but that is a genuine concern."
Khan termed it "fortunate" that the people had pointed out Farooq Bandial's criminal past and raised their voices against his inclusion in PTI, following which the party had expelled him.
"We came to know that he had been in the PML-N for years but it was when he came to [join] us that people spoke out," he said. "This shows that PTI has a standard."
Bandial had joined PTI after meeting party chairman Imran Khan on Thursday. A photo of him standing next to the PTI chairman appeared on the social media, that sparked a backlash against the party's decision to accept him as a member.
Bandial, who hails from Punjab's Khushab district, was handed a death sentence by a Special Military Court in 1979 for committing "armed dacoity" at the house of film actress Shabnam in Gulberg area of Lahore.
Speaking about the Supreme Court's recent verdict that overturned former foreign minister Khawaja Asif's disqualification, the PTI chief said that he respects the decision, however, he said, working for a company while being a minister would be considered a "conflict of interest" in any democracy.
Comments (26)
This is good. Now PTI can rename itself as PMLN Version 2.0.
PTI a new name for pmnl n.
He should be welcomed if he really raised voice against sharif family corruption even being in their party..
ZA Khosa is an honourable man, a sensible man he will be an asset to PTI
He was joining PTI but orders came that you can join PTI. Anyhow.we all know his background. Adding these kind of people will nto win votes even in his constitiency
After poor performance the IK is not left with an anyother optipn but to attract electables. How IM has changed is amazing. From fighting against electables to hiring them. Had IK performed he would not have o attract electables but could have given tickets to youth like us. Shameful and sad state of affairs for PTI
This year election will be interesting indeed, might vs right..!! Might for some will be right for some and vice versa
@Philosopher (from Japan) - Good for you then as you prefer PMLn.
His legitimate anger against N has been simmering for a while. He stood against dynasty and thus should enjoy a true grassroot party then.
Why IK letting the corrupt of PML-N join PTI?
Welcome to the club. Can you assure the clueless, feeble, trifle, weak, average and non-college graduate voters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that you will remain loyal and dedicated to your new political party and will not desert it when it matters most, just like you did with your latest former political party?
@Pak-UK yeah he's the most clean politician as he had joined PTI - PMLN2.
@Fareed N He became noble after joining PTI like Aamir Liaquat and many other nobles in the party.
PML-N dissident Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI....do we have an acute shortages of new faces...does politics revolve around the old familiar faces...imran sb repeating the same condition and expecting a different result is utter nonsense...Down in the deep, up in the sky , I see them always, far or nigh, And I shall see them till I die ...The old familiar faces. No wonder why we..what we are...i had so much expectation from IK and his party..but now i am totally disappointed..sir..you can't change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to always reach your destination and that is only to be a pm..not the people...
Welcome to PTI sir! Lets make Pakistan great!
Welcome to the change
I don't understand why everyone is so against all the PML-N politicians joining PTI. You can't all of a sudden create new 'honest' politicians and have to work with the existing stock albeit with a new strategy and vision. What are we going to demant next; get rid of the whole (corrupt) population (which is most of us) and import new people?
Zulfikar khosa is a beaten politician. Firsts of all he tried to takeover PMLN but fails. then he tried to make a joint PML by joining hands with pir pagara, ghous ali shah, and shujaat hussain but he fails. No he join PTI to keep himself and his son relevant in politics. Lets see how much damage he can provide to PTI in next few months.
You can add as many senior politicians as you like but for a while I am constantly watching political immaturity from the leadership. How that will be addressed?
Good move, this will strengthen PTI, as both father and son have been loyal to NS and SS, but they didn't honour their loyalty, support and candid advice. This is typical dubious mindset of NS and his family, as they only think what is good for them only - they don't care about country and anybody else!
@Islamabad morning can you and other not realise that Imran Khan and PTI are stuck in this rotten system. If they ignore electable people then they will simply remain a protest movement and nothing else. Sometimes we have to take a bitter pill
He is a good addition to PTI because he stood by the principle of morality by giving advice to Nawaz to step down after Panamagate but unfortunately ethics stand nowhere near to sharifs.
These were supposed to be key members in PMLN. It shows how this party is disintegrating. Lately PMLN became a group party.
PTI (N)
Pakistani politicians move like pendulum.
Welcome to PML-IK