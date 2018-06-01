PML-N dissidents Zulfiqar Khosa, Dost Muhammad Khosa join PTI
PML-N dissident Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa and his son Dost Muhammad Khosa joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), party Chief Imran Khan confirmed on Friday.
Khan and Zulfiqar Khosa made the announcement after their meeting at the latter's residence in Lahore earlier today. Dost Muhammad also attended the meeting.
The former governor of Punjab Zulfiqar Khosa made no secret of his disagreements with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif in the past.
In 2014, he had announced a plan to oust the Sharif brothers from the PML-N in order to "cleanse the party" from their "influence.
In 2016, Khosa had demanded Nawaz to step down as prime minister after he was caught up in the Panama Papers scandal.
Earlier this month, Dawn had reported that Khosa was planning on joining another party.
Khan defends withdrawal of Nasir Khosa's name
Khan also defended PTI's about-turn, where the party withdrew Nasir Khosa's name for the post of Punjab's caretaker chief minister after his appointment was all but confirmed.
"We withdrew his name after it became controversial," the PTI chief insisted. "The important thing is not that the name was withdrawn, the important thing is to ensure that the elections are free and fair."
Khan termed it "fortunate" that the people had raised their voices against Farooq Bandial's inclusion in the PTI.
"We came to know that he had been in the PML-N for years but it was when he came to [join] us that people spoke out," he said. "This shows that PTI has a standard."
Comments (15)
This is good. Now PTI can rename itself as PMLN Version 2.0.
PTI a new name for pmnl n.
He should be welcomed if he really raised voice against sharif family corruption even being in their party..
ZA Khosa is an honourable man, a sensible man he will be an asset to PTI
He was joining PTI but orders came that you can join PTI. Anyhow.we all know his background. Adding these kind of people will nto win votes even in his constitiency
After poor performance the IK is not left with an anyother optipn but to attract electables. How IM has changed is amazing. From fighting against electables to hiring them. Had IK performed he would not have o attract electables but could have given tickets to youth like us. Shameful and sad state of affairs for PTI
This year election will be interesting indeed, might vs right..!! Might for some will be right for some and vice versa
@Philosopher (from Japan) - Good for you then as you prefer PMLn.
His legitimate anger against N has been simmering for a while. He stood against dynasty and thus should enjoy a true grassroot party then.
Why IK letting the corrupt of PML-N join PTI?
Welcome to the club. Can you assure the clueless, feeble, trifle, weak, average and non-college graduate voters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that you will remain loyal and dedicated to your new political party and will not desert it when it matters most, just like you did with your latest former political party?
@Pak-UK yeah he's the most clean politician as he had joined PTI - PMLN2.
@Fareed N He became noble after joining PTI like Aamir Liaquat and many other nobles in the party.
PML-N dissident Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI....do we have an acute shortages of new faces...does politics revolve around the old familiar faces...imran sb repeating the same condition and expecting a different result is utter nonsense...Down in the deep, up in the sky , I see them always, far or nigh, And I shall see them till I die ...The old familiar faces. No wonder why we..what we are...i had so much expectation from IK and his party..but now i am totally disappointed..sir..you can't change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to always reach your destination and that is only to be a pm..not the people...
Welcome to PTI sir! Lets make Pakistan great!