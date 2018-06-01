PML-N dissidents Zulfiqar Khosa, Dost Muhammad Khosa join PTI

PML-N dissident Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa and his son Dost Muhammad Khosa joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), party Chief Imran Khan confirmed on Friday.

Khan and Zulfiqar Khosa made the announcement after their meeting at the latter's residence in Lahore earlier today. Dost Muhammad also attended the meeting.

The former governor of Punjab Zulfiqar Khosa made no secret of his disagreements with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif in the past.

In 2014, he had announced a plan to oust the Sharif brothers from the PML-N in order to "cleanse the party" from their "influence.

In 2016, Khosa had demanded Nawaz to step down as prime minister after he was caught up in the Panama Papers scandal.

Earlier this month, Dawn had reported that Khosa was planning on joining another party.

Khan defends withdrawal of Nasir Khosa's name

Khan also defended PTI's about-turn, where the party withdrew Nasir Khosa's name for the post of Punjab's caretaker chief minister after his appointment was all but confirmed.

"We withdrew his name after it became controversial," the PTI chief insisted. "The important thing is not that the name was withdrawn, the important thing is to ensure that the elections are free and fair."

Khan termed it "fortunate" that the people had raised their voices against Farooq Bandial's inclusion in the PTI.

"We came to know that he had been in the PML-N for years but it was when he came to [join] us that people spoke out," he said. "This shows that PTI has a standard."