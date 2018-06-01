Confusion ensues as PTI leaders name different nominees for Punjab caretaker CM
Conflicting reports emerged on Friday about the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) nominations for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister with party leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed proposing names of hardliner Orya Maqbool Jan and businessman Yakoob Izhar.
The PTI had already nominated senior analyst Prof Hassan Askari as a candidate yesterday.
However, shortly after Rasheed announced the names, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary took to Twitter to share the "three names" proposed by the party for the provincial caretaker CM, omitting Jan from the list and replacing it with columnist Ayaz Amir.
Chaudhary added that an agreement on the name was expected by Saturday evening.
Rasheed had announced the names while speaking to the media after a meeting with the Punjab Assembly speaker early on Friday. He had expressed hope that the two sides would reach a consensus on the issue by Sunday when a meeting was also expected with Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif.
After Rasheed mentioned Orya Maqbool Jan to the reporters, social media users tore into the PTI for considering someone as divisive as Jan, who currently hosts a show on Neo TV.
PTI refused to comment on the issue when Dawn.com reached out for a confirmation of the names.
PTI backtracks on names
Over the last week, the party has been in a disarray regarding names of the proposed caretaker chief ministers. On Wednesday, PTI withdrew the nomination of Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker CM of Punjab — merely two days after their own leader Rasheed had finally reached an agreement with Shahbaz Sharif to appoint him to the post.
The name of Khosa, a former federal finance secretary who has also served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Balochistan, had been proposed by the PTI itself and finalised after much haggling by Sharif and Rasheed in a meeting at the PML-N’s Model Town office on Monday.
PTI chairman Imran Khan had also rejected the previously decided Manzoor Afridi’s nomination for caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only hours before the deadline on Monday. His name was allegedly withdrawn for being an outcome of a deal between the chief minister and the opposition leader in the KP Assembly.
Orya?..............Noooooooooooooo.
We will be very lucky if we can get a honest and capable man like Orya Maqbol Jan as a leader :)
Why in the world will and should PML N accept these people. All three are severe critics of PML N and take extra pleasure in bad/foul mouthing PML N at the slightest of opportunity. Will PTI accept a similar nominee from PML N side. Remember the candidate must be neutral and a political. Does PTI not know the background of these just as they did not know about Nasir Khosa & Manzoor Afridi ?
Wow . No comment.
If PTI has proposed Orya’s name then it has lost my vote and confidence.
This is what Empire wants? PTI -be ready, N will devour you now with this kind of childish moves
@Rizwan Criticising the wrong doings of culprits is just.
This liar should be behind bars. Shame on PTI for nominating their supporter and neutral person. Are they afraid of defeat?
Sir Orya is a great man those who are spreading rumours are part of N league.
@Ahmad There are many honest people who likes him except you.
It is the PMLN which gave the name of Orya!
This is an over-rated position. Any individual with integrity is good enough, irrespective of his/her political affiliations.
What does PTI achieve by naming jokers like Orya, Ayaz & Askari. Do they not know that neutrality & credibility is prerequisite for this appointment. PTI has been badly exposed by their shenanigans over this matter. PMLN are laughing their heads off!
Orya...not a sensible choice
Feel sorry for mahmood rasheed as it feels that he is made escape goat for everyyhing. First PTI tell him to say this take pictures and than back away. Now again today PTI told him to name Orya and now backed away. Mahmood will now realize he is in a messed up party
Why are they making it so hard?
PTI might as well nominate Ehsanullah Ehsan, while they're at it.
Are they unbiased people, every one knows Ayaz Amir tirade against pml n, it seems pti core body is nothing but a bunch of people with zero Vision, no in-depth thinking and seriousness on matters pertaining to country, they want power and chaotic situation come what may.
Orya maqbool Jan is an excellent choice. Love him
The idiocy of PTI is no more a joke...
For a party who knows wht they plan to do in the first 100 days not knowing which name they would suggest for a interim CM beforehand is really very strange or they didnt know that they will have to do it before 100 days
What about IK claims of playing with neutral umpires? All these names are known pro PTI and PML N critics.