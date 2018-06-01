Confusion ensues as PTI leaders name different nominees for Punjab caretaker CM

Conflicting reports emerged on Friday about the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) nominations for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister with party leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed proposing names of hardliner Orya Maqbool Jan and businessman Yakoob Izhar.

The PTI had already nominated senior analyst Prof Hassan Askari as a candidate yesterday.

However, shortly after Rasheed announced the names, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary took to Twitter to share the "three names" proposed by the party for the provincial caretaker CM, omitting Jan from the list and replacing it with columnist Ayaz Amir.

PTI has proposed three names to be appointed as Caretaker Punjab CM. 1) Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar... agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow evening — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2018

Chaudhary added that an agreement on the name was expected by Saturday evening.

Rasheed had announced the names while speaking to the media after a meeting with the Punjab Assembly speaker early on Friday. He had expressed hope that the two sides would reach a consensus on the issue by Sunday when a meeting was also expected with Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif.

After Rasheed mentioned Orya Maqbool Jan to the reporters, social media users tore into the PTI for considering someone as divisive as Jan, who currently hosts a show on Neo TV.

PTI refused to comment on the issue when Dawn.com reached out for a confirmation of the names.

PTI backtracks on names

Over the last week, the party has been in a disarray regarding names of the proposed caretaker chief ministers. On Wednesday, PTI withdrew the nomination of Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker CM of Punjab — merely two days after their own leader Rasheed had finally reached an agreement with Shahbaz Sharif to appoint him to the post.

The name of Khosa, a former federal finance secretary who has also served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Balochistan, had been proposed by the PTI itself and finalised after much haggling by Sharif and Rasheed in a meeting at the PML-N’s Model Town office on Monday.

PTI chairman Imran Khan had also rejected the previously decided Manzoor Afridi’s nomination for caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only hours before the deadline on Monday. His name was allegedly withdrawn for being an outcome of a deal between the chief minister and the opposition leader in the KP Assembly.