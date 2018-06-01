Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for anchorperson Shahid Masood in PTV corruption case
A civil judge on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for TV show host and former Pakistan Television chairman Shahid Masood for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from PTV, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources told DawnNewsTV.
Masood is accused of signing an agreement with a fake company to obtain media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The TV channel had to face a heavy loss due to the agreement, the sources said.
The FIA sought the warrants, saying that Masood had been asked several times to join the investigation in connection with the case. "However, he deliberately avoided to join the investigation," a request signed by FIA Investigation Officer (IO) Kashir Riaz Awan read.
According to a document, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the FIA said there was "sufficient incriminating evidence" on record to "effect the arrest of the titled accused".
Subsequently, senior civil judge Amir Aziz ordered that arrest warrants for Masood be issued upon IO Awan's request.
Comments (22)
Justice must be prevailed.
So that is a law in my country when people with power who are convicted are roaming around and those with suspicion are getting non bailable warrants...
Cheap effort to stop Dr Shahid from coming back.
This guy tries to come up with stories and false ones. But he himself is found in corruption. No matter he os also a supporter of PTI. He first tried to influence the investigation of kasur cade by telling false stories and it seemed evident that he is supportingthe main culrpit. These kind of people must be put behind bars for suppprting corruprion and low character people
He must be inveatigated thoroughly. He is also accused of making up stories.
He is considered as among incomptent journalisy who always tries to catch attention by coming up with false and fancy stories. Now corruption, he must be called
Its good that he faces thid. As we cannot tolerate corruption. He already wastes our time alto previously as well
He got away earlier with leniency. His random talk gives rise only to suspicions and scepticism. The worst thing is that with such unfounded claims he made in Zainab and others case, he was inconsiderate to the feelings of victims’ families.
Last minute desperate attempt to stop Dr Shahid from coming back. No bailable, are you serious.
Dr Sahab you will have to suffer more due to exposing the mafia again and again. Sure there are criminals and corrupts who should be higher on FIAs list than Shahid Masood??
No doubt this is a part of Campaign to stop him from come back
Looks like end of the road for Shahid Masood
Jail time.
Why Amir Liaqat was not stopped in that way?
There is more than sufficient evidence against Nawaz his brother and sons including his Daughter, but they have not been arrested!! Why????????
Punishment in Pakistan foe exposing the big mafia criminals and looters
@Khurram If he is dishonest, he must be punished according to the law. Let the courts decide and till then please hold your horses. And he is no Nawaz Sharif who allegedly is being hounded.
@Nino - For Dr Shahid its "let the courts decide" and for Nawaz Sharif he "is being hounded". Wow, great sense of justice here with different yardsticks!
I am not surprised.
The anchor was talking too much truth; and now the corrupt are going to get him!
In Karachi city we dont have water nor electricity. Trilliion of Rupees from development fund have been Siphoned out by the government ministers and the dear ones. In other places it is even worse.Please see to these issues not to person who has been criticising corruption.It seem they are diverting the situation.
@Islamabad morning please give us more information on how he may have influenced the case. We can learn a lotfrom your knowledge. Kasur case seems to have gone into cold storage.