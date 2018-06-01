Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for anchorperson Shahid Masood in PTV corruption case

A civil judge on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for TV show host and former Pakistan Television chairman Shahid Masood for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from PTV, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources told DawnNewsTV.

Masood is accused of signing an agreement with a fake company to obtain media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The TV channel had to face a heavy loss due to the agreement, the sources said.

The FIA sought the warrants, saying that Masood had been asked several times to join the investigation in connection with the case. "However, he deliberately avoided to join the investigation," a request signed by FIA Investigation Officer (IO) Kashir Riaz Awan read.

According to a document, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the FIA said there was "sufficient incriminating evidence" on record to "effect the arrest of the titled accused".

Subsequently, senior civil judge Amir Aziz ordered that arrest warrants for Masood be issued upon IO Awan's request.