Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for anchorperson Shahid Masood in PTV corruption case

Shakeel QararUpdated June 01, 2018

A civil judge on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for TV show host and former Pakistan Television chairman Shahid Masood for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from PTV, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources told DawnNewsTV.

Masood is accused of signing an agreement with a fake company to obtain media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The TV channel had to face a heavy loss due to the agreement, the sources said.

The FIA sought the warrants, saying that Masood had been asked several times to join the investigation in connection with the case. "However, he deliberately avoided to join the investigation," a request signed by FIA Investigation Officer (IO) Kashir Riaz Awan read.

Take a look: The dark side of news media

According to a document, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the FIA said there was "sufficient incriminating evidence" on record to "effect the arrest of the titled accused".

Subsequently, senior civil judge Amir Aziz ordered that arrest warrants for Masood be issued upon IO Awan's request.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jun 01, 2018 04:16pm

Justice must be prevailed.

Farjee
Jun 01, 2018 04:19pm

So that is a law in my country when people with power who are convicted are roaming around and those with suspicion are getting non bailable warrants...

Khurram
Jun 01, 2018 04:29pm

Cheap effort to stop Dr Shahid from coming back.

Islamabad morning
Jun 01, 2018 04:41pm

This guy tries to come up with stories and false ones. But he himself is found in corruption. No matter he os also a supporter of PTI. He first tried to influence the investigation of kasur cade by telling false stories and it seemed evident that he is supportingthe main culrpit. These kind of people must be put behind bars for suppprting corruprion and low character people

Moon light
Jun 01, 2018 04:42pm

He must be inveatigated thoroughly. He is also accused of making up stories.

Chacaha
Jun 01, 2018 04:43pm

He is considered as among incomptent journalisy who always tries to catch attention by coming up with false and fancy stories. Now corruption, he must be called

Just in time
Jun 01, 2018 04:44pm

Its good that he faces thid. As we cannot tolerate corruption. He already wastes our time alto previously as well

Harmony-1©
Jun 01, 2018 04:47pm

He got away earlier with leniency. His random talk gives rise only to suspicions and scepticism. The worst thing is that with such unfounded claims he made in Zainab and others case, he was inconsiderate to the feelings of victims’ families.

Khurram
Jun 01, 2018 04:52pm

Last minute desperate attempt to stop Dr Shahid from coming back. No bailable, are you serious.

Mobin
Jun 01, 2018 04:54pm

Dr Sahab you will have to suffer more due to exposing the mafia again and again. Sure there are criminals and corrupts who should be higher on FIAs list than Shahid Masood??

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jun 01, 2018 04:58pm

No doubt this is a part of Campaign to stop him from come back

Jani
Jun 01, 2018 05:11pm

Looks like end of the road for Shahid Masood

Changez Khan
Jun 01, 2018 05:17pm

Jail time.

Fareed Khan
Jun 01, 2018 05:20pm

Why Amir Liaqat was not stopped in that way?

Pakistani
Jun 01, 2018 05:22pm

There is more than sufficient evidence against Nawaz his brother and sons including his Daughter, but they have not been arrested!! Why????????

Gerry dcunha
Jun 01, 2018 05:25pm

Punishment in Pakistan foe exposing the big mafia criminals and looters

Nino
Jun 01, 2018 05:32pm

@Khurram If he is dishonest, he must be punished according to the law. Let the courts decide and till then please hold your horses. And he is no Nawaz Sharif who allegedly is being hounded.

Harmony-1©
Jun 01, 2018 05:40pm

@Nino - For Dr Shahid its "let the courts decide" and for Nawaz Sharif he "is being hounded". Wow, great sense of justice here with different yardsticks!

A
Jun 01, 2018 05:45pm

I am not surprised.

Mushahid
Jun 01, 2018 05:47pm

The anchor was talking too much truth; and now the corrupt are going to get him!

Ayub
Jun 01, 2018 05:55pm

In Karachi city we dont have water nor electricity. Trilliion of Rupees from development fund have been Siphoned out by the government ministers and the dear ones. In other places it is even worse.Please see to these issues not to person who has been criticising corruption.It seem they are diverting the situation.

Yusuf
Jun 01, 2018 06:03pm

@Islamabad morning please give us more information on how he may have influenced the case. We can learn a lotfrom your knowledge. Kasur case seems to have gone into cold storage.

