DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Peshawar airport closed till June 4 for large airplanes

Hassan FarhanJune 01, 2018

Email


Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport was on Thursday shut down for "large airplanes" till June 4 due to repair work being done on the taxiway.

According to an airport official, the repair work was necessary as the taxiway had become 'puffy' due to extreme heat.

To fix the 'puffiness', the official said, the facility has been partially closed for usage for the next five days and will resume routine operations by June 5.

As a result, between now and June 4, the flights that were to take off from or land in Peshawar will instead have to be taken from the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport.

The temporary closure, does not affect flight timings, sources told DawnNewsTV.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the passengers of the affected flights are being informed on the contact numbers they had provided at the time of booking.

A CAA official also offered his apologies to passengers for any inconvenience that the temporary closure of the airport may cause to them.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Learning to learn

Learning to learn

The importance of developing the habit of thinking independently can’t be overemphasised.
Crazy times

Crazy times

Asha’ar Rehman
The Nasir Khosa episode betrays in PTI a panic that an outfit claiming it was all set to win could hardly be proud of.

Editorial

Updated June 01, 2018

On-time polls?

It would not be an exaggeration to claim that the very future of democracy in the country is dependent on this.
Updated June 01, 2018

‘Irrefutable evidence’

What has been an open secret for years has finally been acknowledged in more legal terms by NAB.
Updated June 01, 2018

Child marriage in KP

There is also an overwhelming need to address the underlying factors driving this harmful practice.
Updated May 31, 2018

Pak-India peace

The decision to restore a ceasefire across the Line of Control and Working Boundary is significant.
May 31, 2018

Hunger in Afghanistan

A DROUGHT is threatening to worsen the already poor living conditions of some 15m Afghans who rely on farming,...
May 31, 2018

Big Tobacco’s win

A RECENT report says that the government watered down a proposal to prominently mark cigarette packs with health...