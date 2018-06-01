Peshawar airport closed till June 4 for large airplanes

Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport was on Thursday shut down for "large airplanes" till June 4 due to repair work being done on the taxiway.

According to an airport official, the repair work was necessary as the taxiway had become 'puffy' due to extreme heat.

To fix the 'puffiness', the official said, the facility has been partially closed for usage for the next five days and will resume routine operations by June 5.

As a result, between now and June 4, the flights that were to take off from or land in Peshawar will instead have to be taken from the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport.

The temporary closure, does not affect flight timings, sources told DawnNewsTV.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the passengers of the affected flights are being informed on the contact numbers they had provided at the time of booking.

A CAA official also offered his apologies to passengers for any inconvenience that the temporary closure of the airport may cause to them.