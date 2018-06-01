DAWN.COM

SC overturns Khawaja Asif's 'disqualification for life', allows him to contest elections

Nasir Iqbal | Haseeb BhattiUpdated June 01, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday overturned an April decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to disqualify PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif for life.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced its decision on a May 2 appeal by Asif after earlier reserving its decision following the conclusion of arguments from both sides

Asif's senior counsel, Munir A. Malik, confirmed the development while speaking to Dawn. "Khawaja Asif can contest the upcoming election," he said.

Take a look: Iqama — the missing link with Panama?

Malik had argued that his client had revealed all the details required in his nomination papers.

"The sword of disqualification should not be looming over parliamentarians' heads in this way," he had asserted.

He continued, saying that if his client's income was greater than his declared sources of income, the Election Commission of Pakistan could look into the matter.

"The investigation of greater income than resources falls within the ECP's ambit," he had said.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a detailed order in the case.

Disqualified for life

On April 26, the IHC had disqualified Khawaja Asif as a member of the parliament under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for not disclosing his employment in a UAE company as an occupation as well as the monthly salary he was receiving.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar had moved the high court against Asif in 2017. In his petition, he had argued that Asif did not declare his job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his salary in the 2013 nomination papers. Asif, however, had contended before the court that he declared AED50,000 as foreign income in papers.

Addressing the argument by Asif's legal team that "since copies of the passport attached with the nomination paper also contained a copy of the 'iqama', therefore there was no misrepresentation or concealment", the IHC judgement says: "Iqama is merely a residence visa issued by the immigration officials. In the instant case, the non-disclosure was that of the employment as an occupation and the salary per month received thereunder."

The judgement also made a reference to the Panama Papers case, saying: "Supreme Court has not disqualified the former prime minister [Nawaz Sharif] merely for holding an ‘Iqama’ but rather his disqualification was due to non-disclosure of assets; holding an ‘Iqama’ cannot be made the basis for attracting Article 62(1)(f)."

Last month, Khawaja Asif had challenged the verdict in the apex court. The counsel for Asif had argued that the April 26 IHC decision was an exception taken against an elected parliamentarian.

In the petition, Asif argued that an inadvertent omission to disclose in his nomination papers, a bank account which represented less than 0.5 per cent of his total assets, particularly when the account lay dormant though it was disclosed in the annual statement of assets and liabilities filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan before the writ was instituted, could not be treated as willful and dishonest concealment.

Awan Sahib
Jun 01, 2018 11:24am

Munir A Malik had given solid arguments and ultimately won the case for Khwaja Asif. Well done.

Feryal
Jun 01, 2018 11:28am

Good news and a shame for those who drags judiciary for their malign intentions....

Dawn read since 02
Jun 01, 2018 11:31am

ECP should disqualify him on assets beyond means and declaration

iffi
Jun 01, 2018 11:36am

Although the decision is against our liking but we respect our honorable courts, we applaud the effort made by Mr. Dar against .... we will defeat Kh. Asif in elections inshaAllah

M. Saeed Awan
Jun 01, 2018 11:42am

Judges Changed, Positive result emerged.

Pro Democracy
Jun 01, 2018 11:45am

Positive news of day.

Chishti
Jun 01, 2018 11:45am

Interesting....

Umar Farooq
Jun 01, 2018 11:51am

Here you go Khawaja Asif....................

abdullah
Jun 01, 2018 11:51am

Good decision!

Orakzai
Jun 01, 2018 11:57am

Welcome to the board again.

Pagri sambhal
Jun 01, 2018 12:05pm

Here you go.Either earliar decision was right or this decision is?

Aftab Qureishi
Jun 01, 2018 12:15pm

Poor decision, Should be disqualified for life.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 01, 2018 12:21pm

Excellent script written by PML-N. Excellent twist and turns. Weldone

Shahida
Jun 01, 2018 12:25pm

Courts now trying to balance. It is also not too late.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 01, 2018 12:41pm

This decision even creates further confusion about article 62 (1) (f) - either you are dishonest or not, you cannot be 50% honest and 50% dishonest. The said article says that one has to be honest and trustworthy, in my opinion, SC decision is incorrect and I stand my analysis!

