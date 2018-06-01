DAWN.COM

Suspension of Musharraf’s CNIC, passport ordered

Kalbe AliUpdated June 01, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the order of a special court, the interior ministry has asked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports to suspend the computerised national identity card and passport of former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, sources said.

However, a Nadra official said they had received verbal directives in this regard and were only informed about the letter being sent by the ministry.

After the suspension of his CNIC and passport, the former president’s bank accounts would be frozen and his international travelling restricted.

Decision taken under direction of special court hearing treason case against former president

The special court hearing a high treason case against Mr Musharraf had on March 8 directed the interior ministry to suspend his passport and CNIC. However, implementation of the order was delayed since there was a certain time limit granted to the former president to comply with the court’s earlier directives.

The special court had also ordered the interior ministry and other departments, divisions and agencies to take steps for the arrest of Mr Musharraf and attachment of his properties abroad if he failed to submit a written request for security during his appearance before the court within seven days.

The former military ruler is facing the treason trial for subverting the Constitution by declaring the state of emergency in November 2007.

A spokesman for Nadra neither confirmed nor denied the move to block Mr Musharraf’s CNIC on the last day of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Ending his self-imposed exile, the former military ruler returned to the country in March 2013 and a ban was imposed on his travel abroad by courts the following month. After three years, in March 2016, he was able to leave for Dubai seeking medical treatment and has since not returned.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2018

Aamir
Jun 01, 2018 07:44am

Good news!

Jun 01, 2018 07:44am

Good news! Civilian supremacy is coming!

Jo
Jun 01, 2018 07:46am

Too little too late. Just like others he has no intention of returning.

