CJP concerned over no headway in Asghar case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 01, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar expressed serious dismay on Thursday over federal government’s failure to take necessary steps towards the implementation of the 2012 judgment of the Supreme Court in the famous Asghar Khan case.

“This is a very important matter and the government is showing no seriousness,” the chief justice said, heading a three-judge bench at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court, on his first day after the return from a two-week long official visit to China and Russia.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik joined the CJP at the bench.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon was present in the court while an additional attorney general told the chief justice that the government needed some more time to convene meeting of the federal cabinet.

Justice Nisar refused to allow more time and asked the law officer to apprise the court about the cabinet’s meeting the same day.

After some time, the law officer returned to the court and told the bench that the meeting of the federal cabinet was going to be held at 3pm.

At this, the chief justice adjourned hearing till Friday and directed the law officer to come up with the details and decisions of the cabinet’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr Memon told the court that the inquiry launched by the agency in the case was in progress.

On May 8, the chief justice had directed the federal government to summon cabinet’s meeting in a week to decide as to what action should be taken in light of the 2012 judgment passed by the apex court in Asghar Khan case regarding distribution of millions of rupees by two former military generals among politicians to influence 1990 general election.

Late Air Chief Marshal Asghar Khan had filed a petition in the supreme court some 16 years ago seeking action against former army chief retired Gen Aslam Beg, former ISI chief retired Lt-Gen Asad Durrani and then president later Ghulam Ishaq Khan for distributing Rs140 million among several politicians to ensure the defeat of Benazir Bhutto in the 1990 general election.

The Supreme Court in its October 2012 verdict directed the federal government to initiate legal proceedings against the former generals and others involved in the dolling out money among the politicians.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2018

