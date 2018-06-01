KP concerned over presence of terror group on Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has expressed concerns over strengthening of militant Islamic State (IS) group in the border areas of Afghanistan and termed its activities an indicator of unrest in the region.

However, the provincial authorities claimed that the security situation in KP was satisfactory.

A premier intelligence agency has already intimated to the government that Jammatul Ahrar, militant Islamic State (IS) group and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been a serious threat to security of the country.

According to sources, the concern about strengthening of IS on the border areas was shown by Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Salahuddin Mehsud Khan during a briefing to the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) in Islamabad recently.

However, the government has been denying the presence of IS militants in any part of the country.

The IGP said the law and order situation in the province was under control but the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of the IS militants in the border areas of the neighbouring country were an indicator of unrest in the region.

He also informed Nacta that the IS had been seeking recognition in areas from Bajaur Agency to Kurram Agency.

The IGP sought better coordination among all law enforcement agencies to handle the situation.

He appreciated the role of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and expressed the hope that its capacity and strength would be enhanced.

When contacted, Mohammad Amir Rana, security and political analyst and director of Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), said law enforcement agencies already knew about surging of IS terror group in major parts of Afghanistan.

“Pakistani security and law enforcement agencies are already after Daesh and IS fighters but after recent suicide bombing in Attock the law enforcement agencies, including the police, need to be more careful and take all possible measures to check them. Attock bombing was alarming for our law enforcement and intelligence agencies.”

He said though none of the militant groups, including IS and TTP, had claimed responsibility for the Attock suicide attack, these groups could be behind the attack in which two people were killed and several others injured.

However, Ihsan Ghani, the national coordinator for Nacta, told the briefing that the threat of terrorism was increasing as political activities for the upcoming general elections were about to start.

He said the security apparatus and intelligence agencies should be prepared to prevent any terrorist attack on political gatherings.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2018